Could the Leafs be a surprise destination for Patrik Laine?

The Toronto Maple Leafs are heading into an offseason of significant change, and while the spotlight remains on what the front office will do with its core stars. The club could emerge as a sneaky destination for pending unrestricted free agent Patrik Laine.

Could Laine be a fit for the Maple Leafs?

After missing the postseason for the first time in nearly a decade, the Maple Leafs are planning an aggressive roster retool under new management. Finding high-end scoring depth that fits within a tight salary structure is a major priority, and Laine represents the ultimate low-risk, high-reward gamble on the open market. The 28-year-old winger is expected to leave the Montreal Canadiens after a frustrating season in which he appeared in just five games because of injury, leaving his market value at an all-time low.

What makes Toronto an intriguing landing spot is a unique wrinkle in Laine's contract eligibility. Because the Finnish forward spent a significant portion of the season on injured reserve, NHL insider Pierre LeBrun noted that Laine is eligible for a bonus-laden, one-year contract structure this summer. That would allow a team like Toronto to offer a highly cap-friendly base salary, potentially around the league minimum, while adding performance bonuses tied to games played or goal totals.

Beyond the financial structure, the on-ice environment in Toronto could be appealing for a bounce-back candidate like Laine. The Maple Leafs currently hold the first overall pick in the upcoming NHL Draft, and consensus top prospect Gavin McKenna is widely expected to be the selection. Adding a generational playmaking talent like McKenna to a top-six group that already includes Auston Matthews, William Nylander, John Tavares, and Matthew Knies would create a dangerous offensive environment. For Laine, the chance to join a top six with that much skill and passing ability could provide an ideal opportunity to revive his career on a contender.

For the Maple Leafs, it's a scenario worth exploring. They could take a low-risk swing on a former 40-goal scorer with one of the league's best shots without compromising their salary-cap flexibility. If it works, Toronto adds a dangerous secondary scoring weapon and a major power-play threat. If it doesn't, the financial commitment is limited.