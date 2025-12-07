Auston Matthews and a critical flaw that's costing the Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs are suddenly facing a problem in an area that once set them apart.

A power play that used to be one of the league's most dangerous has slipped into a costly weakness, draining momentum and valuable points from the standings.

At the center of the struggle is Auston Matthews, whose lack of production with the man advantage has become as surprising as it is damaging.

The Maple Leafs have gained seven out of a possible eight points over their last four games thanks to depth scoring and excellent goaltending. If they hope to continue their climb up the standings and stabilize their season, a good start would be reigniting a power play that has gone cold and struggled all season.

Leafs' Power Play Has Become Non-Threatening

During the Leafs' recent 2-1 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens, Toronto was unsuccessful on three power play opportunities. It was the continuation of an ugly trend.

Over their last 11 games, the Maple Leafs are an abysmal 2-for-25 on the power play. Even worse than that futility, the power play has become non-threatening. It could barely register a shot on goal against the Canadiens.

In a game that went to a shootout, an opportune power-play contribution could have changed the outcome. The Canadiens scored the game's opening goal while up a man, then controlled the contest throughout. Fortunately for Toronto, goaltender Dennis Hildeby and a third-period shorthanded goal from Scott Laughton salvaged a point.

The Leafs' power-play efficiency has plummeted to 14.1%, third-worst in the NHL. Almost thirty games into the season, it is not a small sample size. Toronto's power play has regressed in recent seasons. It was the 12th-best last season, 9th during 2023-24, and 5th in 2022-23. This is after multiple successive seasons as a top-three unit.

At the center of the Maple Leafs' ineptness on the power play is Auston Matthews, the team's best goal scorer. He has scored one power-play goal this season. One. It is hard to fathom how a multiple Rocket Richard winner has only generated a single goal while playing a man up.

Matthews has always excelled at even-strength play, recording eight seasons of twenty-plus goals. In seven of his nine seasons, he has reached double-digits in power-play goals, but he has never been dominant on the power play. His best season was eighteen power-play goals. The Maple Leafs recently tried experimenting with Matthews in a point position at the top of the power play with little effectiveness.





With many of the same core players who once drove one of the league's most dominant units, the Leafs' current struggles highlight a system and execution issue that simply must be corrected. A more basic, direct approach of hustle, puck recovery, shooting, and less passing on the periphery must be ingrained in the team's mentality.

In a fiercely competitive Atlantic Division and an Eastern Conference where every point comes at a premium, Toronto cannot afford to leave opportunities on the table. Should the Maple Leafs rediscover their power-play identity and capitalize more consistently, they'll not only maximize Matthews' impact but also strengthen their push for crucial points in the standings.



