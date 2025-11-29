Leafs' loss to Capitals is closing in on rock bottom

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ 4-2 loss on Black Friday against the Washington Capitals was a painful one to watch. There was some optimism reigning for about 30 minutes, then the Leafs fell back and tried to defend their two-goal lead.

Great defensive teams can get away from shutting down a game like that. However, the Maple Leafs a great defensive team they are not. They let the game get away as the Capitals pummeled them. The Caps outshot the Leafs 23-10 in the first two periods. Yet, Toronto escaped with a 2-1 lead.

Then, the Leafs fell back and let the Capitals get back into the game. In particular, Anthony Beauvillier’s game-tying goal looked extremely weak. It seemed as though Oliver Ekman-Larsson let Alexander Ovechkin waltz in front of the net and then dish the puck to Anthony Beauvillier for the goal.

Check out the goal as shown on the Capitals’ official X account:

That Ovi-Beauvi connection checking in pic.twitter.com/onqs76NO8y — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 29, 2025

Similarly, Jakob Chychrun’s goal came on what seemed like a momentary brain freeze from Troy Stecher. Here’s a look at that goal:

BANDZ A HAS A 10-GAME POINT STREAK pic.twitter.com/EUWFpiD76w — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 29, 2025

The sequence looked like the Capitals were on the power play despite being 5v5.

So, the question begs: How much further do the Maple Leafs need to go before hitting rock bottom? They let Joseph Woll out to dry as the two above-shown goals attest. Woll did his best to keep the Leafs in the game. He made several timely saves. And, instead of tightening up in front of him, Toronto allowed the Capitals to take over for most of the third period.

Do the Maple Leafs need a game like the 8-3 loss the Edmonton Oilers suffered in Dallas? Will it take a shellacking like that to officially declare a time of death for the Maple Leafs’ season? It seems like Toronto’s playoff hopes are hanging by a thread. It’s like they’re on life support praying for a miracle.

Hitting last place doesn’t seem to have qualified as rock-bottom for Toronto. Perhaps a massive embarrassment on home ice during Hockey Night in Canada is something the Maple Leafs need to officially call it at season.

Yes, there’s always they could pull off a run like the 2019 St. Louis Blues. The Leafs have the players to pull something off like that. Joseph Woll looks like he could make a run like Jordan Binnington made that season.

But then again, is that something worth betting on? I’m not one to shy away from a bet. But I am highly risk-averse. I wouldn’t bet my money on the Maple Leafs going on an insane run any time this season. While I remain optimistic the Leafs can somehow finally pull everything together, I’m also a realist.

Judging from the eye test alone, the Leafs are nowhere near the level of other Eastern Conference squads. And that’s a painful reality for Leafs Nation.