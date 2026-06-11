Bruce Cassidy's interest in Toronto puts John Chayka to the test

Former Vegas Golden Knights head coach and Stanley Cup winner, Bruce Cassidy, has expressed interest in the Toronto Maple Leafs' coaching vacancy, provided he receives permission to pursue the position.

The development introduces an unexpected plot twist for Maple Leafs' general manager John Chayka in his pursuit of a new bench boss. It adds a high-profile candidate for him to consider, challenging him and new front-office partner Mats Sundin to weigh experienced, championship-caliber options against their search for a fresh perspective.

Will Cassidy's Availability Force Chayka to Pivot From His Vision?

From the very beginning of this process, Chayka maintained that the front office would conduct a wide, exceptionally thorough search to identify the franchise's next leader. He has held to his word. Rather than rushing into a quick hire following the dismissal of Craig Berube, Chayka cast an immense net during the preliminary stages of the evaluation.

Maple Leafs' management vetted a massive list of 55 initial coaching prospects before whittling the group down to a reported final five options currently under serious consideration. Along the way, this high-stakes search has taken multiple unexpected turns, consistently leaving NHL insiders and fans guessing about the team's ultimate direction. The pendulum has once again swung in a completely different direction with the veteran Cassidy entering the mix.

Chayka's strategic road map for the Maple Leafs' bench has evolved rapidly over the past month. Initially, he aggressively pursued a fresh face, dialing in on three-time NCAA national champion David Carle from the University of Denver. However, those plans stalled when word emerged that the family-oriented Carle deemed himself not ready for the professional ranks, opting instead to stay put in college hockey.

Following that rejection, the pendulum swung back toward veteran, established NHL minds. Formal interviews were held with veteran coaches Patrick Roy and Peter Laviolette. Mixed reports also surfaced regarding Toronto's interest in former Edmonton Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft.

The Los Angeles Kings hired Laviolette, and the board shifted once again. Chayka then pivoted to a surprise candidate, long-time NHL star Joe Pavelski. While Pavelski brings no professional bench experience, he comes highly recommended by those who coached him during his illustrious playing career. He has already been likened to a "Martin St. Louis-style" wild-card candidate, a brilliant hockey mind capable of immediate respect in a modern locker room. Opting for Pavelski would allow the franchise to mold a fresh coach from scratch, bringing in a voice who can relate to today's generation.

As the coaching carousel slows, Pavelski remains firmly positioned on Chayka's short list of candidates. Having delivered on his promise of an extensive, patient, and methodical search unencumbered by intense outside market pressure, the Maple Leafs' general manager has arrived at a fascinating crossroads.

Chayka has been left with this defining choice: secure the proven championship pedigree of an established veteran like Cassidy, or gamble on an outside-the-box modern leader like Pavelski. As the hiring process nears its conclusion, Chayka's overarching vision is facing its final, most rigorous test, setting the tone for his first major decision behind the wheel in Toronto.