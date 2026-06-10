The Maple Leafs may finally have their dream coaching candidate

The Toronto Maple Leafs coaching search has been a hot topic of conversation in the hockey world, especially outside of the ongoing Stanley Cup Final.

The Leafs fired Head Coach Craig Berube almost a full month ago and they still haven't found a replacement. That may seem like a long time, but this long, ongoing search is likely a good thing.

I speak for almost all Toronto Maple Leafs fans when I say we want the best coach possible for this team, even if it takes a long time, and a new development in the NHL world has re-opened a door for potentially the best possible candidate for the position.

Bruce Cassidy may just be available for the Leafs head coach role.

Maple Leafs coaching search takes a turn for the better

Despite a flurry of recent coaching hires in the NHL, with the likes of Peter Laviolette, (former Leafs assistant coach) Manny Maholtra, and potentially even Mike Babcock being hired around the league, the Maple Leafs patience may land them the best possible option available.

A report from Jonas Siegal of The Athletic states how former Vegas bench boss Bruce Cassidy is interested in potentially joining the Leafs, which is probably the best-case-scenario for Toronto fans.

"The 60-year-old told The Athletic this week that he would “have interest in any opening” and was open to speaking to the Leafs, if allowed, to see if the fit was right on both sides," Siegel wrote Wednesday.

Cassidy brings a resume that almost any coach can admire. He has a Stanley Cup, including two trips to the finals, won Coach of the Year in the NHL and AHL, and a Four Nations Cup Gold and Olympic Game Silver Medal as an assistant.

This guy is a winner, this is not some Craig Berube situation where he had really one great coaching season (from 2019 obviously).

Oh, and Cassidy has never missed the playoffs as an NHL head coach, a place the Leafs are sure hoping to make next season.

Not only would Cassidy make a great hire, but hearing he has actual interest in coaching in Toronto is also relieving.

For all the heat Toronto has gotten recently as such a terrible place to play in, it's a breath of fresh air hearing someone with the talent as Cassidy does wanting to come here and be a part of the team.

Let's hope his desires come true, as Cassidy would be the perfect bench boss for the Leafs next season, as there's a lot riding on their success in 2026-27.