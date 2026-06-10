Elliotte Friedman reveals Joe Pavelski is a finalist for Leafs coaching job

The Toronto Maple Leafs' coaching search has been extensive, with John Chayka and Mats Sundin reportedly interviewing more than 50 candidates for its head coaching position. But it seems like they're narrowing down their search and an NHL legend is reportedly a finalist for it.

The Maple Leafs have looked down every avenue when it comes to picking their next bench boss, considering both experienced coaches and less experienced candidates for the position. They have reportedly spoken with Peter Laviolette, whom the Los Angeles Kings just hired on Monday, Patrick Roy, Derek Lalonde, Jay Woodcroft, and a surprising name, including Joe Pavelski.

Joe Pavelski named as finalist for Leafs coaching job

Joe Pavelski is a name that is in the final stages of the interviews, as the Maple Leafs have narrowed their search down to five. When Pavelski began to come up in talks, many Toronto fans entertained the idea of him taking over behind the bench; they believe it could be what the organization needs to get back into the postseason picture.

Elliotte Friedman reported the Maple Leafs speaking to Pavelski, saying, “I don’t know what this last group is going to be, what the number of finalists is going to be, three, five, whatever it is. But I think Pavelski is gonna be one of them. Based on what I’ve been told, I’m sure he’s going to be one of them.” Friedman said on The Fan Hockey Show.

Later that day, NHL insider Pierre LeBrun backed up this information from Friedman, while also providing some clarity behind where the Maple Leafs are at.

“It’s been confirmed to me in the last few minutes that Joe Pavelski is among those five remaining candidates who are scheduled for in-person interviews with the Maple Leafs today.” LeBrun told TSN’s Overdrive. “We know Peter Laviolette is out, being the head coach in LA today, but Pavelski is among those five final candidates for the Toronto job, is what I’ve been told.”

Could this be the right move for the Maple Leafs

If Pavelski were to be the man behind the Maple Leafs bench, it would spark the conversation of a Martin St. Louis-esque hiring in Montreal. However, I believe that while there are similarities, it wouldn't be quite the same. When looking at Montreal's roster, it is a young, up-and-coming core who are only going to be getting better, with the Maple Leafs, on the other hand, being more of an older core in a win-now scenario, with Auston Matthews' contract expiring following the 2027-2028 season.

This is definitely an intriguing candidate from many around the hockey world; however, with where the Maple Leafs are at, it may not be the best decision moving forward. If they were a younger core, such as the Montreal Canadiens, it would feel like a no-brainer decision. However, a new fresh face in hockey with no prior experience could be the best move for the Maple Leafs as the media would be more in agreeance of the hiring rather than putting Pavelski down right from the beginning.