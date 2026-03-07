Brad Treliving's trade deadline was more about saving his job than helping Maple Leafs

A six-game losing streak after the Olympic break and leading up to the NHL Trade Deadline was enough to persuade the Toronto Maple Leafs and general manager Brad Treliving to sell off some of the team's assets.

After getting a significant return in a trade of third-line center Nicolas Roy the day before the deadline, the urgency of the clock ticking towards 3:00 p.m. EST on Friday left hope that more noteworthy additions were coming to Toronto.

As the return of the Leafs' unrestricted free agents, Scott Laughton and Bobby McMann, became known, the follow-up deals felt more cautious than bold. Instead of dramatically reshaping the lineup, Treliving's later moves appeared designed to do just enough; enough to show activity, enough to replenish some lost resources, and perhaps most importantly, enough to convince Keith Pelley and the MLSE hierarchy that he still deserves to remain the Leafs' general manager.

From Splash to Safety: Deadline Deals Felt Like Damage Control

Getting a conditional first-pick, either in 2027 or 2028, for Roy from the Colorado Avalanche was a solid start to the deadline for Treliving. After that, the moves for McMann, and especially Laughton, felt like the Leafs' general manager was trying to make up for past mistakes in hopes of securing his future.

It was a year ago at this time that Treliving traded away prospect Nikita Grebenkin and a conditional 2027 first-round pick for Laughton, plus a 2025 fourth-round pick and a sixth-round pick in 2027 from the Philadelphia Flyers.

Treliving also sent a top-five protected 2026 first-round draft pick plus highly-regarded prospect Fraser Minten to the Boston Bruins for defenseman Brandon Carlo. A year later, this looks like a regrettable deal that may haunt Toronto for years.

At last year's deadline, Treliving overestimated the impact that Laughton and Carlo would have on the Maple Leafs' lineup. Laughton's on-ice performance in Toronto was serviceable, but not worth the cost. Carlo has underachieved in a Leafs' uniform.

The cost for Laughton and Carlo was two first-round picks and two prospects (one of significance). Laughton is now gone for just a conditional third-round pick. McMann was moved for two picks (second and fourth rounds) to the Seattle Kraken. All of the moves combined are a middling management of assets.

Only Treliving, plus McMann and Laughton's agents, know what the asking price was for contract extensions to remain in Toronto. With the urgency of the trade deadline, it was best for the Maple Leafs to get something rather than let both walk for nothing in the summer.

The picks that Treliving acquired won't likely ever suit up during the remaining prime years of the Auston Matthews-William Nylander era. It's unlikely they can be used to acquire a significant player during the offseason.

In the end, this trade deadline felt less like a bold attempt to transform the Toronto Maple Leafs and more like an exercise in damage control by GM Treliving. His moves hinted at a front office trying to soften the consequences of earlier roster decisions rather than fundamentally changing the team's trajectory.

Whether the adjustments prove meaningful remains to be seen. Still, the underlying motivation seemed clear: stabilize the situation, quiet criticism, and show enough progress to earn continued trust from Pelley and the rest of MLSE leadership.

For Treliving, this deadline was about buying time and one more opportunity to reshape the roster for a final shot at contention during the Matthews' era.