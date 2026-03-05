Maple Leafs managed to turn Mitch Marner into a 1st-round pick

When the Maple Leafs faced the inevitable outcome involving Mitch Marner’s departure, the sense was that the Leafs would end up empty-handed. One of the best players in franchise history was heading out the door with nothing to show for it.

In the end, the Maple Leafs somehow managed to turn Marner into a first-round pick. The Leafs took the scenic route to make it happen, but they managed to salvage one of the worst situations in team history.

Ultimately, Brad Treliving managed to wrangle Nic Roy from the Vegas Golden Knights in the sign-and-trade deal for Marner.

At the time, the move was questionable to say the least. Marner could have just twiddled his thumbs until July 1, 2025, and then signed a seven-year deal with the Golden Knights.

Instead, the Knights were willing to send Roy in exchange for Marner’s eighth year. There were also cap implications, making Roy’s departure a necessary evil.

The move was celebrated as Treliving got something, a highly useful piece, when he could have gotten nothing in return. And to be fair, Roy did his job in Toronto. He was a real marine during an evidently sour season. The guys at the top gave up, while Roy and the bottom six played for pride.

That pride turned into Roy getting a shot at a Stanley Cup. A real shot. Heading back to Toronto is the Colorado Avalanche’s 2027 first-round pick. While it’s top-10 protected, there could be plenty to write about when the time comes.

Who knows if that first-rounder could become a high-end player? Let’s just say, for argument’s sake, the Avalanche flame out in 2027 like the Florida Panthers did this season. The pick gets kicked down to 2028. In 2028, the Avalanche don’t recover, and that selection ends up becoming a lottery pick. All of a sudden, the Leafs could end up really cashing in.

Am I stating that the Avalanche will flame out? No, but who would have thought that the Florida Panthers would miss the playoffs after winning back-to-back Cups and making it to the Stanley Cup Final three years in a row?

Such is life in the NHL.

The Maple Leafs hit a grand slam of a deal with Roy. It goes to show just how lopsided the market really is this season. If there was ever a year for the Leafs to go ca-ca, this was a good one.

The sell-off has officially begun in Toronto. And with it, the club has landed a great haul. While the first-rounder might not come to fruition until about three or four years down the line, it’s worth pointing out that it’s dry powder.

Even if the Leafs never use that pick, they could always package it off for additional pieces. The solid return takes just a little bit out of the sting of this season.