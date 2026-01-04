Auston Matthews can now eye breaking these all-time Maple Leafs records

On Saturday night, Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews made some team history when he scored his 420th and 421st goals with the organization against the New York Islanders. In doing so, Matthews surpassed all-time great Mats Sundin for the most goals in franchise history.

With the way that the current Leafs captain plays every night for Toronto, the goals mark likely won’t be the only franchise record that will be rewritten. As a result, let’s take a look at the next and upcoming Maple Leafs records that Matthews could be breaking in due time. Matthews’ current mark, along with his place in franchise history, followed by the franchise leader is shown in parentheses.

The next Maple Leafs records that could fall at the hands of Auston Matthews

Points (Matthews 760 - 5th; Leader: Mats Sundin 987)

Sundin holds the record for most points in a Maple Leafs uniform with 987, just 13 shy of 1000. As we progress down this records list, you will find that the star Swede has actually set many of the Leafs marks. For Matthews, currently sits in fifth with more than 227 points separating him from Sundin. As Matthews averages about 80 points per season since joining the NHL, it should take him another three years to catch Sundin.

Power Play Goals (Matthews 108 - 3rd; Leader: Mats Sundin 124)

As one of the lethal weapons on the Leafs power play, it shouldn’t be long before Matthews heats up again and goes berserk with the man advantage to score more than the dismal four that he currently has with the team’s struggling power play in 2025–26. After all, he averages double digits in power play goals each year, including a career-high 18 during the 2023-24 season. Trailing Sundin again this time by just 16 goals, Matthews should be just one hot season away from topping that mark.

Game Winning Goals (Matthews 66 - 2nd; Mats Sundin 79)

Both Sundin and Matthews has been masterful in leading the Leafs to many victories over their careers. With their ability to score in the clutch, it’s no wonder that they sit both 1 and 2 in the Maple Leafs all-time game winning goals list. With Sundin out in front with a 79-66 lead, Matthews will have some work to do to catch up. After all, the current Leafs captain has slowed down in that department during the past couple of seasons with just two last year and only three so far this year. As a result, this one could take a little longer than expected in the end.

Shots (Matthews 2683 - 4th; Dave Keon 3586)

When it comes to shots on goal, Matthews has hardly ever disappointed in that department, having posted over 200 shots every season other than his 2017-18 campaign. He had even reached as high as 369 during his 2023-24 season. Currently sitting in fourth, he is more than 900 shots away from team leader Dave Keon with 3586 total shots in his career with the Maple Leafs. So this one, similar to the points and GWG marks, should take a while before it gets broken.

Hat Tricks (Matthews 14 - tied 3rd; Darryl Sittler 18)

Finally, we have the game’s most exciting accomplishment in the hat trick. For a pure goal scorer, being able to put multiple pucks into the net on a nightly basis could become the norm. But to score three or more in any single game is always a feat worth commending on. Despite just being 28 years of age, Matthews has already registered 14 hat tricks under his belt. The team record is held by the infamous Darryl Sittler with 18 in total. As outrageous as it may sound, with the way that Matthews can suddenly go on a scoring binge at will, this record could be the first to fall from this list as a result. Don’t forget he recorded SIX hat tricks during his 2023-24 campaign, so the difference of four from Sittler means it could potentially happen sooner than one would think.

No matter what the scoring category may be, it will only be a matter of time when Matthews shoots them down one by one. That is as long as he remains a Maple Leaf of course, which Leafs fans hope will be for his entire career.