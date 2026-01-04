Auston Matthews breaks Leafs' all-time goal scoring record in classic fashion

Auston Matthews passed franchise legend Mats Sundin for the all-time Maple Leafs goal-scoring record with 421 goals on Saturday night. Matthews tied the all-time lead at first, then later in the second period took over the franchise lead. Auston Matthews has been on fire for the Maple Leafs as of late, with five goals in his last five periods.

Auston Matthews: Toronto Maple Leafs All-Time Goals Leader pic.twitter.com/LrsWzBq1jU — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) January 4, 2026

What makes Matthews so impressive is how many games it took to overtake Mats Sundin. Auston Matthews passed Sundin in just 664 games. For context, it took Sundin 981 games. Matthews has had a very impressive career with the Maple Leafs to date, and will go down as the best Maple Leaf player ever.

Matthews's career has had many highlight moments and impressive accolades. During the 2021-22 season, Matthews went on a stretch where he scored 57 goals in 61 games. Matthews also has the franchise record for most goals in a single season, which came during the 2023-24 season. Matthews scored 69 goals, something only nine players in NHL history have reached.

Auston Matthews: One of the best in goal scorers in NHL history

Matthews is one of the best goal scorers in NHL history; there have only been five players to score more goals to this point in their careers: Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Mike Bossy, Brett Hull and Jari Kurri.

Matthews has the hardware to go down as one of the best; he has won the Rocket Richard Trophy three times in 2021, 2022, and 2024. The Scottsdale native has also won the Hart Trophy in 2021, a calder trophy in 2017, and the Ted Lindsay Award in 2022.

Auston Matthews sets Maple Leafs franchise record

with his 421st career goal pic.twitter.com/uAp4FQOMlv — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) January 4, 2026

Time will tell to see how many goals Auston Matthews will score in his NHL career. This season has been a down year for Matthews; however, he has picked up the pace as of late and is returning to the player we once saw. Auston Matthews has just accomplished something that many would dream of. Auston Matthews will go down as the greatest Leaf of all time.