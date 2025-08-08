8 trade targets for Maple Leafs from Metro Division teams

In the last article I wrote, I found a trade target for the Toronto Maple Leafs from every Atlantic team. Today, I will be moving on to the next division in the Eastern Conference, the Metropolitan Division.

As I explained in the last article, not every team in the league will be a logical trade partner for the Toronto Maple Leafs. I tried my best to find a reasonable target from each team which addresses the weaknesses on the Leafs' roster.

I tried to find a top-six forward or a puck-moving defenseman on each roster, as I identified that as the two biggest needs for the Leafs headed into the season.

While not every single target will make total sense for both teams, I think the fits out of the Metropolitan Division are better than the ones I outlined in the Atlantic Division.