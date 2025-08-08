Editor In Leaf
8 trade targets for Maple Leafs from Metro Division teams

The Toronto Maple Leafs are looking to improve their roster and there are options from the other Eastern Conference division.
ByMatteo Giuliano|
New York Islanders v Columbus Blue Jackets
New York Islanders v Columbus Blue Jackets | Ben Jackson/GettyImages
In the last article I wrote, I found a trade target for the Toronto Maple Leafs from every Atlantic team. Today, I will be moving on to the next division in the Eastern Conference, the Metropolitan Division.

As I explained in the last article, not every team in the league will be a logical trade partner for the Toronto Maple Leafs. I tried my best to find a reasonable target from each team which addresses the weaknesses on the Leafs' roster.

I tried to find a top-six forward or a puck-moving defenseman on each roster, as I identified that as the two biggest needs for the Leafs headed into the season.

While not every single target will make total sense for both teams, I think the fits out of the Metropolitan Division are better than the ones I outlined in the Atlantic Division.

