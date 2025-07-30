7 trade targets for Maple Leafs from Atlantic Division teams

Detroit Red Wings

Trade Target: Jonatan Berggren

Berggren is an interesting situation in Detroit. He has had some impressive seasons in the AHL but struggled to translate his game to the NHL. He is on a one-year deal, only making 1.825 million, and there have been whispers that he could be moved.

A trade for Berggren would be another low-risk bet for this front office. The 33rd pick from the 2018 draft played 75 games last season with Detroit, posting 12 goals and 12 assists for 24 points. He was over a point-per-game in the AHL during the 2023-24 season, so I wonder if a change of scenery could help him break through.

This pick isn't as interesting as a player like Tuch, but I wonder if there is a buy-low opportunity with someone who can play both wings.

He isn't a lock for a top-six forward, which is what they should be aiming for, but when you have limited assets, you have to try to take shots on different players in tough situations. We have seen Treliving do this with Maccelli already, perhaps this could be another opportunity.