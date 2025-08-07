Kyle Clifford announces retirement and joins Leafs in player development role

Former Toronto Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has hung up his skates, according to a report from John Hoven on Wednesday, Aug. 6.

Well, it's the end of an era... And this one hits a little harder than many others.



Kyle Clifford's playing career has come to an end. He's ready (and excited) for the next chapter, as he's accepted a role in player development with the Maple Leafs.



Two Stanley Cups, 750+ NHL… pic.twitter.com/iQtvhygUeO — The Mayor | Team MM (@mayorNHL) August 7, 2025

Clifford's career comes to a close after 753 regular season games and 65 playoff games in the NHL between the Los Angeles Kings, Leafs and St. Louis Blues. As a member of the Kings, the Ayr, Ont., native won the Stanley Cup twice in his career in 2012 and 2014.

The 34-year-old winger had two stints with the Leafs organization. In 2020, he was acquired from the Kings along with goaltender Jack Campbell in exchange for Trevor Moore and two third-round picks. He appeared in 16 regular season games in the shortened 2019-20 season with Toronto before signing in St. Louis. His second stint with the club began in the fall of 2021 when he was reacquired by the Leafs from the Blues in exchange for future considerations. Clifford's final 25 NHL games were played over two seasons with the Leafs.

Clifford was a prototypical fourth-line player throughout his 753 game career as a physical presence whenever he stepped on the ice with 905 career penalty minutes and was willing to stick up for his teammates no matter the role he played. Despite being known for his physicality, Clifford scored 66 goals and had 78 assists for 144 points in his 13-year NHL career.

Kyle Clifford wires crossed in @TheAHL when Joseph Duszak of the @ThunderbirdsAHL cellys right in front of the @TorontoMarlies bench pic.twitter.com/XE0x4RdV16 — Missin Curfew (@MissinCurfew) March 10, 2024

Although his last NHL game came in 2022, Clifford remained with the Leafs organization until the conclusion of the 2024-25 season as a member of the Toronto Marlies where he served as an alternate captain.

Clifford will remain a part of the Leafs organization, according to Hoven's report. "He's ready (and excited) for the next chapter, as he's accepted a role in player development with the Maple Leafs," Hoven reported. While it has yet to be confirmed what Clifford's role in player development will be, the veteran forward will join his former Leafs and Kings teammate Jake Muzzin on the Leafs player development staff.

During the 2024-25 season, Clifford's last of professional hockey, he scored four goals and added four assists in 17 games with the Marlies.

Clifford was drafted 35th overall by the Kings in 2009. He ends his career with two Stanley Cups, his No. 13 retired by the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League 971 games of professional hockey between 2010 and 2025 as the next door in Clifford's hockey career opens.