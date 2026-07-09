5 reasons why a Maple Leafs super team with Connor McDavid could happen

On the most recent episode of his Spittin' Chiclets podcast, former NHLer, broadcaster, and noted Toronto Maple Leafs fan, Paul Bissonnette, floated a theory that will excite Toronto fans.

Is super agent Judd trying to build a super team in Toronto?! pic.twitter.com/6gm293ImA9 — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) July 7, 2026

The studio analyst for the NHL on TNT thinks agent Judd Moldaver is attempting to build an NHL super team. The recent reports that Norris Trophy winner Zach Werenski would accept a trade to Toronto are part of Bissonnette's premise. Moldaver is the agent for the Columbus Blue Jackets star defenseman.

Of course, Toronto and its fans would love the idea of being the home of a super team. It should be cautioned, however, that Bissonnette's fandom of the blue-and-white might cloud his judgement. Yet, there are many reasons why it's not out of the realm of possibility that it could happen.

5 Reasons the Maple Leafs Super Team Blueprint Could Become Reality

1. The Power of Super-Agent Judd Moldaver

In modern-day pro sports, agents, especially those who represent the top players, hold more power than they have before. So, Bissonnette is correct in his assertion about Moldaver pulling some strings. In addition to representing Werenski, he is also the agent for Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers and Auston Matthews of the Maple Leafs.

Think Scott Boras of MLB, or Drew Rosenhaus of the NFL, or Rich Paul of the NBA. They represent some of the biggest names in their respective sports. Moldaver is the NHL equivalent. When his highest-profile clients like Werenski, McDavid, and Matthews tell him their wishes, he will push to make it happen.

2. The GTA connection

Moldaver is from Toronto. McDavid is also a GTA native and has always been connected to possibly rejoining his home city before his career ends. Matthews is an American, but has always spoken glowingly of representing the Original Six Maple Leafs, the franchise's history, and the honor of being its captain. He also knows what winning a title in Toronto would do for his legacy.

For McDavid, the lure of playing closer to home in front of his family and friends has assuredly crossed his mind. Not to mention, the appeal of the hometown kid returning to his city and becoming the conquering hero by delivering a championship to a starved flagship franchise. Also, what better way to cement your legacy than by winning your first title and ending the longest NHL championship drought at the same time?

3. Deep-Rooted Player Chemistry and History

Matthews and McDavid have always demonstrated a mutual respect for one another. Whether it's Matthews praising McDavid as being the best player in hockey, or McDavid gushing over Matthews' leadership, shot, and his ability to put the puck in the net. The two have often trained together in the offseason and have also appeared jointly in numerous commercials.

Werenski, also an American, and Matthews have made multiple international appearances together with USA Hockey, most notably winning an Olympic gold medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. The friends have also represented their country together at the World Juniors and 4 Nations Face-Off.

4. An Exploding NHL Salary Cap

The NHL salary cap for the 2026-27 season is $104 million. Matthews, McDavid, and Werenski's contracts all expire in two years. In 2028-29, when they are expected to reach UFA status, the NHL salary cap is projected to be $132 million.

The recent offer sheet to Leo Carlsson, with an $18 million AAV, is sure to influence the league's salary structure and get the attention of the NHL's top players. Say the trio of Matthews, McDavid, and Werenski each wanted a $20 million AAV; that would leave $63 million for the rest of the roster. The Leafs are projected to have almost $57 million in space for 2028-29. Leafs' GM John Chayka has wisely left himself some flexibility for that potential league-altering free agency period.

In 2028-29, Gavin McKenna will be in the last year of his entry-level contract, with a cap hit of just over $1 million. William Nylander's $11.5 million AAV may be a bargain; the same goes for Matthew Knies' $7.75 million AAV, should he still be part of the team. It's also very likely that most of Morgan Rielly's $7.5 million cap hit will be moved elsewhere by that time.

5. The Era of Player Empowerment and "Player Dictated" Moves

Matthew Tkachuk leaving the Calgary Flames started the movement, then Quinn Hughes moving on from the Vancouver Canucks. Those players made it known they would not be signing extensions with their current team (similar to Werenski). They were traded elsewhere to places they liked.

Brady Tkachuk followed suit this offseason, and the Ottawa Senators traded him to Florida to join his brother Matthew, his preferred destination. Dylan Larkin, the captain of the Detroit Red Wings, has asked to be traded. He provided a limited list of teams for which he will waive his no-movement clause.

The NHL is going the way of the NBA. Player empowerment is peaking, with more and more of the most prominent players dictating where they want to play. If Matthews, McDavid, and Werenski were to tell their agent, Moldaver, that they wished to be on the same team and hand-pick the city, it would most assuredly happen given the current NHL landscape.

Crazy Theory or Reality?

What sounded like pure off-season fiction and wishful thinking from the fan in Bissonnette on the Spittin' Chiclets podcast begins to look like a reasonable chance when you piece the evidence together.

Between Moldaver's contract calculus, a skyrocketing NHL salary cap, and an era of unprecedented player empowerment, the mechanics for a Maple Leafs super team are lining up. The summer of 2028 is shaping up to be the most consequential free agency period in NHL history. While pulling off a Matthews, McDavid, and Werenski trio seems impossible, the stars are aligning perfectly, and the players hold all the cards.