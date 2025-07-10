4 trade targets for Maple Leafs to bolster scoring depth

The Toronto Maple Leafs entered this off-season with multiple key players needing new contracts, including three of their top-six forwards. It was a tall task and unfortunately, homegrown star Mitch Marner did not want to re-sign and instead helped facilitate a sign-and-trade with the Vegas Golden Knights. This allowed the Leafs to at least retain a player, depth forward Nicolas Roy was the return, a formidable and useful bottom-six forward who will definitely be a useful piece for the Leafs.

Aside from Mitch Marner, general manager Brad Treliving was able to lock up former captain and soon to be unrestricted free agent John Tavares to a team-friendly 4 year, $4.388 million AAV contract. He then signed 22-year-old Matthew Knies, to a six year, $7.75 million AAV deal. These were both important pieces that needed to be retained but this left the Leafs down a 100-point star and top penalty killer. Then, Treliving was able to buy low on winger Matias Maccelli who struggled mightily with Utah last season and is only one year removed from a 57-point year in 2023-24.

Even with these moves, the Leafs need to make some serious improvements if they are to compete against the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions and divisional rivals, the Florida Panthers. They are in a very competitive division with former two-time Cup champions the Tampa Bay Lightning as well as the up-and-coming Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, and Buffalo Sabres. The team cannot allow themselves to fall back too much without risking completely falling out of a playoff spot.

So, the team needs to add a player who can pack a significant offensive punch in order to improve their lineup. Below I have identified three players who's names have been in trade rumors and who could be legitimate improvements to their lineup.

Jared McCann, LW/C

Age: 29

Team: Seattle Kraken

Contract: Two years, $5 million AAV

The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired Jared McCann in 2021, ahead of the Seattle Kraken expansion draft. At the time it was for a low cost in order to keep forward Alex Kerfoot and defenseman Justin Holl, to the dismay of many Leafs fans who would've rather kept the more skilled McCann. Overall, it was not the worst strategy, being able to keep a player you like for the price of a fringe prospect and a seventh round pick, is not a bad piece of business.

Now, after four seasons including three straight over 60 points including a 40-goal campaign in 2022-23 it is time for the Maple Leafs to consider reacquiring him, this time for the purpose of playing games. The cost will likely not be cheap but he would be perfect in the Leafs middle-six and at a relatively low cost in terms of his caphit, he would be great in the blue and white.

His name has been in trade rumors for a while and with David Pagnotta of the fourth period placing him 20th on his Summer trade watchlist saying :

""With two more years left on his contract, McCann is an attractive add for teams looking to add more scoring punch to their lineup. He has a 10-team no-trade list and has some say in where he winds up, if the Kraken decide to trade him."" David Pagnotta

His modified no-trade clause could immediately disqualify him from being acquired by the Leafs but he is a player the front office should still pursue.

Lukas Reichel, LW/RW

Age: 23

Team: Chicago Blackhawks

Contract: one year, $1.2 million

There is no denying that Lukas Reichel has been a bit disappointing for the Blackhawks who may look to move him as they try to claw their way back to relevancy. The former 17th overall pick has played 169 games for the Blackhawks over four seasons scoring only 20 goals and 34 assists for 54 points. This comes after very impressive seasons in the German top league DEL with Eisbaren Berlin where he scored 27 points in 38 games as an 18-year-old.

If the team wants a different look and if Reichel needs a change of scenery, the Leafs may be able to offer him a chance at redemption within their top-nine forward group. The club would also be able to offer some more stability as a perennial playoff team with Stanley Cup aspirations, he would join a locker room with many former high first round picks that could help mentor him. I mentioned him in a buy low targets article last month and he remains a top target because I think he could be a good fit for the Maple Leafs.

There are also multiple assets they could dangle that may be attractive for the Blackhawks. The Leafs have their own disgruntled young forward in Nick Robertson, they also have veterans like Calle Jarnkrok, David Kampf, and even Max Domi to offer up. There would likely need to be more included to even the scales out on either side but there could definitely be a fit for both sides.

Evan Rodrigues, RW/C

Age: 32

Team: Florida Panthers

Contract: Two years, $3 million AAV

Evan Rodrigues is another player that the Leafs acquired but never played a game for the team under former GM, Kyle Dubas. Since his acquisition in 2020, Rodrigues has became a consistent NHL player and has now won two Stanley Cups with the Florida Panthers playing an aggressive bottom-six style of hockey. His style as well as him hovering around the 40-point pace mark for multiple seasons makes him an attractive option for the Maple Leafs to pursue.

He would definitely come at a premium being traded from their divisional rival Florida Panthers and being on such a team friendly caphit but this may be a necessary cost for the Leafs to pay. Although, given the Panthers current cap situation, currently being above the salary cap, the team may not have to pay too much of a price to acquire the forward.

He would slot in well in the club's middle-six and with some ability to take faceoffs, he would fit a similar role to Max Domi, giving the Leafs some bite while also being able to push some offense. The Leafs can also fit him under the cap without having to move any players which makes him an even more attractive option.

Nazem Kadri, C

Age: 34

Team: Calgary Flames

Contract: Four years, $7 million

The Maple Leafs could use a third line center, preferably one that could slot up higher in a pinch if need be and there is almost no better option in the league than former Leaf, Nazem Kadri. He was drafted by the club in 2009 and was a fan favorite before being traded to the Colorado Avalanche, because of multiple playoff suspensions for dirty plays. However, he has been mostly clean since and has been a very productive top-six center for both the Avalanche and Flames. He was actually originally signed by current-GM Brad Treliving when he served in the same role for the Flames.

Kadri would be able to slot into the third line center role well for the Leafs but there are a few issues that will need to be overcame before that can happen. First, is Calgary's unwillingness to trade with Treliving. Then, Kadri's $7 million likely needing to be partially retained by them and the fact that his contract has a full no-movement clause and he would be an expensive trade target. These are all hurdles that would need to be worked over by the two sides.

If they can be worked past, Kadri has shown he still has gas in the tank producing 67 points last season and 75 points the year prior, he shows no signs of slowing down and being able to play further down the lineup may help to delay his inevitable ddecline. If he is given good deployment and is able to be insulated well by the Maple Leafs star forwards, he might be able to play easier competition and still produce at a high level.

The Leafs are in desperate need to add to their roster and it should be their top priority to address the forward situation before the season starts in October. Hopefully, the team is able to either sign one of the better free agent forwards left like Jack Roslovic or make a trade to address their needs up front.