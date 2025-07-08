Maple Leafs adding Roslovic could be solid DNA change move

The Toronto Maple Leafs could be looking to bolster their bottom six by reuniting Auston Matthews with US National Development Team teammate Jack Roslovic.

Insider Elliotte Friedman claimed the Maple Leafs could add Roslovic during Sunday’s edition of the 32 Thoughts Podcast. Friedman made it known that the Leafs are not done making moves this offseason. Adding Roslovic could be one of them, while clearing out other bottom-six forwards could also be on the radar.

David Kampf and Calle Jarnkrok have been rumored to be on the block. While Toronto has the cap space to add Roslovic, a lineup spot may be hard to come by. That’s why it makes sense for the Maple Leafs to move out some players first before making Roslovic a serious offer.

Roslovic is coming off a one-year, $2.8 million contract with the Carolina Hurricanes. He was the Winnipeg Jets’ first-round pick in the 2015 draft, taken 25th overall. He played for the Jets, Columbus Blue Jackets, New York Rangers, and Carolina Hurricanes throughout his career.

Last season, Roslovic scored 22 goals and added 17 assists for 39 points playing in the Hurricanes’ middle six.

Roslovic could slide into Maple Leafs’ top six

One of the biggest offseason priorities for Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving is to replace Mitch Marner on the team’s top line. Treliving acquired Matias Maccelli from the Utah Mammoth to potentially slide into the top unit with Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies.

Given the familiarity between Roslovic and Matthews, the Maple Leafs could try Roslovic on the right side with Matthews down the middle and Knies on the left side. Roslovic is the type of hardworking winger the Leafs have had on the top line in the past.

In previous seasons, the Maple Leafs had Zach Hyman, before he became a 50-goal scorer, digging for pucks. Similarly, Michael Bunting did a lot of the dirty work for Matthews and Marner. Roslovic could be that type of player for Toronto.

Roslovic brings versatility to the team

Roslovic can play wing, but he can also play center. That’s something important, as the Maple Leafs will need all the center depth they can get. The lack of center depth was painfully evident for the Leafs last season. The club took a huge step forward by adding Nicolas Roy in the Marner trade.

Also, Scott Laughton is projected to be the fourth-line center. Nevertheless, injuries always surface during the season. So, having a versatile player like Jack Roslovic gives the Maple Leafs options in case of injuries.

If Roslovic does nothing else than play in the bottom six, the Leafs will still get a solid forward who can provide the grit and hard work consistent with the DNA change promised this offseason.

It remains to be seen what sort of deal the Leafs could put on the table for Roslovic. A multi-year deal is something both sides could be looking at. So, fans shouldn’t be surprised to find Roslovic signing a three or four-year deal to join Matthews in Toronto.