2 buy-low trade options for Maple Leafs this summer

As we near the conclusion of the 2024-25 NHL campaign, the off-season is about to ramp up at a galloping pace. The Stanley Cup will be awarded this week and with it comes a lot of key dates on the NHL calendar to follow.

First is the 2025 NHL Draft, which is right around the corner on June 27th and June 28th and with the start of the free agency period soon after on July 1st. This period always encourages plenty of player movement and of course, rumors and speculation.

The increasing likelihood of Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner heading elsewhere in free agency as well as the team's need to fill multiple holes upfront has the makings of an interesting next few weeks. Then add in that the club has a few key free agents to re-sign in Matthew Knies and John Tavares, the Leafs roughly $25 million in cap room (puckpedia.com) can be quickly depleted.

As are most summers, this off-season is vital for the team going forward and especially with what is at stake, could have a make or break impact on the fortunes of the franchise. If the team's cap space is utilized properly, it can make a big difference and have a real impact on the team, allowing them to bounce back better than before.

One way the Leafs can utilize their cap space to positively impact the club is by buying-low on players through free agency and trades. Today, I am looking at two players that could be on the trading block according to NHL insider, Frank Seravalli and the dailyfaceoff.com trade targets board.

Matias Maccelli, LW/RW, 1-year left at $3.425 million

After setting career highs in goals, assists, and points in 2023-24 with 17 goals, 40 assists, and 57 points in 82 games, Maccelli had a less than ideal follow-up year. He was a healthy scratch on numerous occasions and averaged the lowest ice-time of his career this season, averaging under 14 minutes per game.

Despite this, his playdriving numbers, specifically corsi for percentage (CF%) and expected goals for percentage (xGF%) were the best and second best of his career, respectively. However, his on-ice shooting percentage, save percentage, and goals for percentage were the lowest totals of his career.

These numbers indicate that this was likely an outlier season, caused partially by bad PDO. Also, that he is probably somewhere closer to the 57 point player he was last year instead of the 18 points in 55 games player he was this year. If Brad Treliving is able to buy-low on Maccelli and acquire him this summer, he’s likely getting a competent piece for the team’s middle/top-six. There is also the added benefit of Maccelli being only 25 years old at the start of this upcoming season, which gives the Maple Leafs an asset under team control for at least a couple more years, which is valuable in and of itself.

Lukas Reichel, LW/RW, one year left at $1.2 million

Unlike Maccelli, Lukas Reichel set career highs in all categories this past season scoring eight goals, 14 assists, and 22 points through 70 games. To say that Reichel has been a disappointment for the budding Chicago Blackhawks would be an understatement. But, it’s not all on the young German forward for why things have not worked out.

He is a skilled forward who has spent the vast majority of the season playing bottom-six minutes with veterans Craig Smith and Pat Maroon. Historically, he has struggled to hold a consistent spot in the Blackhawks lineup, usually being put on the lower lines and not receiving preferrential deployment.

In the Leafs system, he could be put in a good spot on a line with star players like John Tavares, William Nylander, and Auston Matthews. Doing this may be able to get the best out of him, especially with Mitch Marner likely to sign elsewhere this summer.

Acquiring potential buy-low candidates is how the Leafs will be able to better navigate a post-Marner world and better utilize their capspace to fill out their forward depth. If Treliving and Co. are able to make meaningful improvements to the team’s depth and take a few chances on players that pay off, it could be all the difference in a cup run.