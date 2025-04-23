3 takeaways from Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 OT win over Ottawa Senators in Game 2

The Toronto Maple Leafs pulled off an exciting 3-2 overtime win over the Ottawa Senators in Game 2 of their opening-round series in the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Max Domi salvaged a lackluster night for the Leafs with the overtime winner at the 3:09 mark of the extra frame. The goal was huge as it put the Leafs up 2-0 in the series, putting them in the driver’s seat as the series now shifts to Ottawa for Game 3.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the three crucial takeaways from the Toronto Maple Leafs Game 2 win over the Ottawa Senators.

3 takeaways from Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2OT win over Ottawa Senators in Game 2

Power play continues to roll

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ power play continued to roll, scoring on its only opportunity in the game. The power play tally came courtesy of John Tavares in the first period. Tavares scored his second of the postseason, getting helpers from Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews.

Here’s a look:

Power play goal for Toronto!



Scored by John Tavares with 11:40 remaining in the 1st period.



Assisted by Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews.



Toronto: 2

Ottawa: 0#OTTvsTOR #LeafsForever #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/Q1cXKTp5xU — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) April 23, 2025

It was the Leafs' fourth power play of the series. Interestingly enough, the Leafs have made their power play goals short work, scoring all four goals in a span of 38 seconds.

The #leafs four power play goals in this series have been scored in 38 total seconds of game time.



- 9 seconds after Stutzle minor

- 3 seconds after Gaudette minor

- 8 seconds after Batherson minor

- 18 seconds after Zub minor — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) April 23, 2025

That efficiency is something worthy of noting as the Senator’s lack of discipline has gotten the better of them. To their credit, the Sens dialed down on the pugnacity, playing a relatively docile game for the final 40 minutes.

Still, the Senators have fallen prey to the Leafs’ power play, one that struggled significantly down the stretch. That, however, no longer seems to be the case.

Stolarz solid once again

Anthony Stolarz was solid for the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 2, making crucial saves when he had to. | Claus Andersen/GettyImages

Anthony Stolarz was solid once again for the Toronto Maple Leafs. He wasn’t overly tested in the game but made the saves he had to, when he had to.

All told, Stolarz made 26 of 28 saves, making a couple of crucial stops in the third period. His performance in Game 2 has pretty much dispelled any concerns regarding his lack of playoff experience. Stolarz has earned the start in Game 3, as it doesn’t look like he’ll be coming out of the lineup any time soon.

Domi rescues Leafs in OT

In Game 1, Max Domi lined up on John Tavares’ wing. While he played well, Craig Berube shuffled his lines somewhat, placing Domi on the third line, centering the line. The move worked out magnificently, especially in the overtime period.

Domi rescued the Leafs when they needed it the most. The Senators had essentially wrestled the momentum away from the Leafs, forcing the game into overtime after Adam Gaudette got a gritty fourth-line goal to tie the game.

But Domi stepped up and provided the depth scoring that we’ve talked so much about in the past.

Here’s a look at the goal:

Toronto goal!



Scored by Max Domi with 16:51 remaining in the OT period.



Assisted by Simon Benoit.



Toronto: 3

Ottawa: 2#OTTvsTOR #LeafsForever #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/suwpW3T0M7 — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) April 23, 2025

Kudos to Simon Benoit for leading the rush and dropping the puck down to Domi. When looking at the replay, we can see Benoit circle to the front of the net and create just enough traffic to stop Linus Ullmark from seeing the puck.

leafs pics that go hard pic.twitter.com/LcWPO20sfx — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 23, 2025

The Leafs are now up 2-0 in a playoff series for the first time since 2002 and will be looking to put a chokehold on the series in Game 3 on Thursday night in Ottawa.