Game 1 of Battle of Ontario was won in the face-off circle

In the first game of the Battle of Ontario the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Ottawa Senators 6-2, a big factor was beating the Senators in one of the most important areas of playoff hockey: the face off circle. In a postseason where every puck battle is magnified to the next level, Toronto’s ability to win draws and control the play was and will be essential for the Leafs to continue to succeed.

In the 6-2 win, fans are going to be talking about the goals from Mitch Marner, William Nylander, John Tavares, Matthew Knies and others. However the faceoff success is equally worthy of fan praise. Toronto won 32 of 57 face offs, a 56 percent win rate that set the tone for the entire game. John Tavares led all skaters with 13 face-off wins, while Scott Laughton and Auston Matthews earned seven each. Ottawa’s top performer, Shane Pinto, managed six wins.

NHL data shows this is no fluke: teams that dominate the dot tend to dominate the game. In the 2023-24 season, eight of the top 10 faceoff teams made the playoffs. The Maple Leafs finished the 2024-2025 regular season with a strong 53.7% faceoff win rate, ranking second in the league this year.

Winning a face off isn’t just about starting with the puck—it’s about dictating the pace and flow of play. The Leafs scored three power-play goals, two of which came directly after clean offensive zone face off wins, allowing them to set up quickly and strike before Ottawa could adjust. On the penalty kill, defensive zone wins by Tavares and Laughton repeatedly snuffed out Ottawa’s attack before it could develop. Controlling the play is key in these intense and fast paced games, by winning draws the Maple Leafs can set up controlled breakouts or execute offensive zone plans to get sustained offence going.

Why the Dot Matters: Controlling the Play Instead of Chasing it

As Buffalo Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff put it, “Hockey is a possession game and faceoffs are one way a team can get an advantage over a tough opponent. Winning a faceoff can keep the puck in the offensive zone late in the game, or get the puck out… during a penalty kill”. Toronto’s faceoff dominance helped them control possession (even while being outshot 33-24). Toronto turned defensive stops into quick breakouts, and were able to keep Ottawa’s best players on their heels. The Senators simply couldn’t generate sustained pressure—they were chasing the puck all night.

John Tavares has been among the leagues best at taking face offs for a long time and his expertise was on display last night. Matthews and Laughton were comparable in the circle, neither of them have the same pedigree as Tavares when it comes to taking draws, yet they each held their own and contributed. Critics have long accused the Leafs of being too pretty, too reliant on skill. But Sunday’s win was a statement: Toronto outworked Ottawa where it mattered most.

Faceoffs may not make the highlight reels, but they are the heartbeat of playoff hockey—they require precision, preparation, and execution under pressure. Teams that win the dot win in the playoffs. If the Leafs keep winning in the face off circle, they won’t just be chasing history—they’ll be dictating it. “It’s called the Battle of Ontario for a reason. Hard-fought game. But we know we still can be a lot better,” Tavares said after the win. If Toronto keeps owning the faceoff circle, the rest of the league should be on notice: the Leafs are built for playoffs.