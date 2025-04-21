Pros and cons from Game 1 of Leafs' first round vs. Senators

The Toronto Maple Leafs won the all-important first game of their best-of-seven series against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday night. However, the game was not without blemishes for the Leafs. A win is a win, and most of them won't be pretty, but there are a few areas where the Leafs could clean up their game.

The Leafs scored early and often, not allowing the Senators to gain any momentum. Getting the home crowd behind them was huge, as the Senators would have liked to score first and take the home crowd out of the game. The crowd was the loudest it's ever been in a long time. Sounded like an area full of real fans and not a bunch of suits.

Although the Senators ended up out-shooting and out-hitting the Leafs, it was the Leafs winning every other statistical category that helped them win the Leafs win the game. Even though the Leafs scored six goals, the old adage that defense wins hockey games was true in Game 1. The Leafs played better defensively, and it helped them win the game. For those (mostly Ottawa fans) saying that the Leafs only won because the refs gave them six power plays, the Leafs still beat the Senators 3-2 at 5 on 5.

The fact that the Leafs played their game and never allowed the Senators to dictate how the game was being played was a huge part of the Leafs win and is something they'll need to continue doing throughout the series. Winning faceoffs, blocking shots, and playing with discipline are all important factors in winning games.