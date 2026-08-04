3 PTO options that make the most sense for the Toronto Maple Leafs

As the dog days of summer roll on and we slowly inch closer to training camp, we are entering into professional tryout contract (PTO) season. PTO’s become one of the easiest ways for teams to improve their depth without taking on much risk. For the Toronto Maple Leafs, bringing in a few veterans to compete for jobs could make plenty of sense, especially if there are still questions at the bottom of the roster.

Here are three names that could be worth keeping an eye on.

James van Riemsdyk

First up, a reunion with James van Riemsdyk almost feels inevitable at some point. The former Maple Leafs forward knows the market, knows the organization, and even at this stage of his career, he still does what he's always done best. Put him around the crease, and he'll find a way to make life difficult for opposing goaltenders, especially on the power play.

He's definitely not the player he was 10 years ago, but Toronto doesn't need him to be. If the Maple Leafs are looking for another option on the power play or a veteran who can compete for a depth role, inviting van Riemsdyk to camp on a PTO would be a pretty easy decision. He could very well become the new version of Max Pacioretty, who slots into the middle six and plays 12 minutes a night but gives his best effort every shift. And, we all know how that ended; Pacioretty came up huge in the first-round series against the Ottawa Senators in 2024.

Nick Blankenburg

Next up, Nick Blankenburg is an interesting option. Toronto could also use another right-shot defenceman. He isn't the biggest player on the ice, but that has never stopped him from playing with an edge. Blankenburg moves well, competes hard, and is comfortable moving the puck out of his own zone. At the very least, he'd give the coaching staff another legitimate depth option outside of Emil Andrae and, of course, create a little more competition on the blue line during camp.

Blankenburg could end up signing a standard contract with an NHL team before we officially hit PTO season. But, if the chance is there, Toronto could invite him to camp and find a way to keep him with the organization.

Michael Bunting

This one probably isn't the most likely, but it's fun to think about. Michael Bunting already knows what it's like to play in Toronto, and he was productive during his first stint with the club. He brings energy, gets under opponents' skin, and has shown he can keep up when playing alongside skilled forwards, especially around Auston Matthews.

With how the front office rebuilt some of the forward group, adding Bunting would be the cherry on top. He brings a lot of the same edge that other newly acquired players like Colton Sissons, Brandan Duhamine and Nick Paul do. The only difference is he has been here before and shown he can play very well alongside Matthews. Which would be a huge ace in the hole for when things happen to go south.

Aside from that, a PTO would give both sides some flexibility. Toronto could get another look at a familiar player without committing to a contract right away. Which would allow the coaching staff and front office to evaluate all their talent and make the necessary move to clear room for Bunting, if he made the roster out of camp.