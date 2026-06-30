Maple Leafs make major decision on outstanding RFAs

The Toronto Maple Leafs made a major decision on Monday regarding their crop of outstanding restricted free agents (RFAs). The club had until 5 pm to issue a qualifying offer (QO) to the team’s remaining RFAs.

The decision didn’t shock anyone, by any means.

Let’s start with the players who got QOs. By extending these offers, the Maple Leafs retain the rights to these players.

Nick Robertson, who had a $1.825 million QO, got one. The Leafs retain his rights, also making him offer sheet eligible. If Robertson takes the offer, he’ll get a one-year deal at that amount. If he doesn’t, the two sides will have to work something out or head to arbitration.

Emil Andrae was a no-brainer. He had an $874K QO, making it evident the Maple Leafs were going to extend the offer. He’s also offer sheet eligible, and like Robertson, could head to arbitration.

Other notable RFAs getting QOs include Jacob Quillan, Semyon Der-Argunchintsev, Ryan Tverberg, Topi Niemela, and William Villeneuve.

Maple Leafs pass on Maccelli, other RFAs

The big question was not so much who the Maple Leafs would want to keep, but rather who they would pass on.

The one name that didn’t surprise anyone was Matias Maccelli. The organization did not extend Maccelli a QO, automatically making him an unrestricted free agent (UFA).

It was pretty clear this was going to be the case. The 25-year-old had a $4.1 million QO, something the organization was evidently not thrilled about paying. By failing to extend a QO, Maccelli is now free to speak with anyone and sign anywhere, as the Maple Leafs no longer hold his rights.

It’s worth pointing out that this situation does not mean he can’t return to Toronto. The two sides could still work out another contract. However, that contract would likely be at a much lower price point than his QO.

Although, the likeliest path forward here would be for Maccelli to test the market to see if anyone would be willing to pay him what he wants.

The organization did not extend QOs to Braeden Kressler, Henry Thrun, John Prokop, and netminder Vyacheslav Peksa. Again, failing to extend a QO to any of these does not mean their days are done with the organization.

It just means that their contract situation will be different moving forward. Players not qualified on Monday can begin talking to other clubs on June 30, ahead of the July 1 opening of NHL free agency.