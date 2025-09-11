3 Maple Leafs to be cautious of in fantasy hockey

Another season of fantasy hockey is just around the corner, and many fans are already making their wishlists for the upcoming year.

Many Toronto Maple Leafs players will find themselves on fantasy lineups, led by Auston Matthews and William Nylander.

While there are multiple Toronto Maple Leafs who could end up being the steal of your draft, there are a few who could end up being your downfall if taken too early.

Here are three Toronto Maple Leafs to be cautious of in fantasy hockey.

Matthew Knies

Before I go any further, I want to clarify that I am a huge fan of Matthew Knies. I think he's a perfect player to have on the team, as well as a guy who can win you a cup.

With that being said, his likability and name value will cause him to be taken much earlier in fantasy drafts than he should be.

Knies broke out for 29 goals and 58 points last season, which is pretty good for just his second full season in the NHL. I'd bet he repeats that performance again this season.

But is this the year he puts up 70+ points? I'm not too sure.

Again I am as big of a Matthew Knies fan as there is, but you're better off taking safer bets earlier in your draft.

However, if Knies falls into your lap in the later rounds, pull the trigger.

Anthony Stolarz

Much like Knies, I am also a massive Stolarz supporter. He was a rock in the net last year, and arguably the Leafs MVP for most of the season.

But, much like Knies again, Stolarz is a player who many will target in the early rounds of the draft.

As great as Stolarz is, there are better netminders out there who will be available around the same time in the draft.

If he stays perfectly healthy for the season, Stolarz might still only play a maximum of 45-50 games (his most ever in an NHL season is 34) in the season. Which is fine, but for a starting goalie in a fantasy league, you ideally want a guy who'll play more.

Stolarz would be a perfect backup on a fantasy team, but in the early rounds, it's best to hold off.

Auston Matthews

Last but not least is another guy who I am a massive fan of, and could even very well be the top fantasy player in the entire league by the end of the season.

But for Auston Matthews this season, there are too many uncertainties surrounding him that make him a reliable top-3, or even top-5 player like he's been in past years.

Can Matthews score 60+ without Mitch Marner? Is he going to be fully healthy for the 2025-26 season? Can the Leafs follow up last season's division title? All these questions make Matthews an uncertain pick, at least in the first few selections of a fantasy draft.

As for fantasy hockey, I am taking McDavid, Draisaitl, Mackinnon, Kucherov, and Pastrnak over Matthews, with an honorable mention to Kirill Kaprizov and Cale Makar.

Again, Matthews could end up winning the Hart Trophy this year, as well as being a top point producer in most fantasy leagues (especially those that value goals).

But in most cases, Matthews should be a late first-round pick, and not a top-3 selection like he's been in years past.