3 Maple Leafs to target as fantasy sleepers in your draft

The Toronto Maple Leafs have no shortage of players who get taken early in fantasy hockey.

Auston Matthews and William Nylander are often some of the first players taken off the board, John Tavares and Matthew Knies will fill out any forward group nicely, and Anthony Stolarz has made a name for himself as one of the league's top goalies.

But once the first half of the draft wraps up and the top dogs are all taken, things get trickier.

To help those in deeper fantasy leagues who need some late-round steals, or just some guys to take a chance on this year, here are 3 Toronto Maple Leafs who you should target in the late rounds of your fantasy drafts.

Matias Maccelli

The Leafs biggest acquisition of the summer has the potential to be one of the best additions in the entire league, and all for just a third-round pick.

Matias Maccelli started his career in the NHL with 106 points in 146 games, good for a 59-point pace over 82 games.

Despite a rough season last year, there's no reason to believe Maccelli can't get back to his former point totals. He's still just 24, and this is his first time ever playing with someone like Auston Matthews or William Nylander.

If he can put up 59 points on Arizona, imagine what he can do on Toronto.

Max Domi

Another smaller, playmaking winger slides his way into this list, and the potential is there for Max Domi to have one of his best seasons yet in 2025-26.

In his two years with the Leafs so far, Domi has put up 80 points in 154 games, which is about 44 points over 82 games. This is fine, but doesn't scream "fantasy steal", especially at the age of 30.

But the difference is this season, Mitch Marner is out of the picture, and Domi could have a spot on Auston Matthews' wing for this upcoming season.

I doubt Domi will get back to his 72-point days, but could he get 55-60?

I don't see why not.

Joseph Woll

Woll emerged as the Leafs starter for most of last season, mainly due to Anthony Stolarz's injury during the year and in Game 1 vs the Florida Panthers.

The 27-year-old went 27-14-1 last season with a solid .909 SV% and 2.73 GAA.

You may be asking, why would Woll be available in late rounds? His stats were good and played over half the team's games, right?

The easy answer is Anthony Stolarz's performance last year will make him a target in the early rounds, making Woll a candidate to fall in most drafts.

Having Joseph Woll as your third, or even your second goalie is not bad at all, and using one of your last picks on a guy like him is always the right decision.