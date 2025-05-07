Matthew Knies has been the perfect Leafs playoffs player

The most popular storyline during this era of the Toronto Maple Leafs has been their inability to perform in the postseason. This year, despite just having played seven games so far, has been their most successful playoff run yet, and while it has been fun to watch this team get off to a 5-2 start, they are still far from a Stanley Cup.

Most of the Toronto Maple Leafs have been key contributors this time around, but Matthew Knies has easily been one of the best.

Not many players on this roster are comparable to Knies, and his value is really starting to show in these playoffs.

Matthew Knies: The Perfect Toronto Maple Leafs Playoff Player

A True Power Forward

Since the beginning of the Matthews-Marner era, the Leafs have been searching for a true power forward to slot in the top six.

Tyler Bertuzzi was decent last season, but never fully flourished like many thought he would. The likes of Nick Ritchie and Wayne Simmonds were never more than depth pieces in the lineup, and while Zach Hyman and Michael Bunting were solid compliments to the Matthews-Marner duo, neither reached the level that Knies has.

Knies can not only compliment the two stars on line one, as well as bring his own skills to the lineup, which was on full display in his game-winning goal from Game 1.

A Guy Who Steps Up in the Playoffs

Knies has now been a part of this team for three playoff runs, and has been one of the top contributors in all three of them.

As a rookie in 2023, he was a spark-plug who played with as much tenacity as anyone on the roster, including assisting on the series-winning goal by John Tavares. Knies scored his first NHL goal in round two that year, before getting injured by Sam Bennett, ending his season.

Last year, Knies played a factor in 25% of the Leafs total playoff goals, including keeping the team alive with a OT winner in Game 5, and assisting on William Nylander's Game 6 winner. Knies was one of the few bright spots for the Leafs last season in an otherwise disappointing playoff run.

Now this year, Knies has stepped up even more. His four goals rank second on the team, just behind Nylander, and above star teammates Marner, Matthews, and John Tavares.

For a team who has notably had a tough time performing in the playoffs, it has been no issue for Knies whatsoever, at just the age of 22, he has become one of the most reliable post-season peroformers for this Leafs team.

The Sky's the Limit

We've seen Knies score two hat tricks this year, bury highlight reel goals all season, as well as playing consistent minutes with the big boys, and earning time on both the PK and PP. This doesn't happen by fluke, this player is special, and with his contract expiring at the end of this season, he'll earn a well-deserved pay raise from GM Brad Treliving.

The sky's the limit for Matthew Knies, and no matter how far his team goes, he's sure to be one of the most important pieces.