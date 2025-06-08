3 forwards Maple Leafs could select at 2025 NHL Draft

The Toronto Maple Leafs currently have no picks in the first round of the 2025 NHL entry draft. That could change between now and June 27, but the team focuses on the second round. I believe the Leafs should focus on drafting a defenseman, which I covered in another article. Still, it never hurts to draft the best player available, regardless of position.

The Toronto Maple Leafs top forward prospect is Easton Cowan, and he is making the jump to pro hockey next season. Whether that is with the Leafs or Toronto Marlies will be determined after training camp in September. Cowan finished the 2024-25 season with 29 goals and 40 assists for 69 points in 46 games for the London Knights in the OHL. He capped off his season by helping the Knights win the Memorial Cup and was named Memorial Cup MVP.

Leafs GM Brad Treliving must find a way to use his limited number of draft picks to restock the team's prospect cupboard. Defense should be his main focus, but adding to every position doesn't hurt. Most of the Leafs top forwards are entering their prime years, so the team needs to keep drafting in hopes of finding the forwards of the future. Matthew Knies and Easton Cowan are the newest crop of stars after the likes of Austin Matthews, and William Nylander.

The Leafs pick in the second round is one they acquired from the Florida Panthers, so the selection will be near the end of the round since Florida is in the Stanley Cup final. With that in mind, they might have to move up in the draft to select one or more of the forwards I'm about to mention, although at least one of them could still be available by the time Brad Treliving steps up to the podium.