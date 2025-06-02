Easton Cowan can be Mitch Marner's replacement on Maple Leafs

There have been arguments about the Toronto Maple Leafs farm system, but they may have found Mitch Marner's replacement with Memorial Cup MVP Easton Cowan.

The Toronto Maple Leafs don't have a first-round pick for the next three years, which is very unfortunate for their farm system, but Easton Cowan could be their savior. After winning the OHL MVP last year, he backed up that performance with an amazing Memorial Cup, winning MVP. Funny enough, the last Leafs prospect to win that award was Mitch Marner, also with the Knights, back in 2016.

Speaking of Marner, as much as the fanbase has grown tired of him, it's going to be very hard to replace him. Not only did he score over 100 points this year, but he finished in the top-10 in Selke voting, making him one of the best two-way forwards in hockey. Despite being one of the best forwards in the game, his inability to contribute in the biggest moments has made him a player that fans seem happy with walking away from.

Maybe we'll say the same thing about Easton Cowan in nine years, but hopefully his story is a lot different than Marner and he can actually win during his Entry Level Contract.

Not only can Cowan score, as shown by his 13 goals and 39 points in 17 playoff games, but similarily to Marner, he's a good two-way forward. He can play a solid defensive game and has actually been getting more physical, which is a huge accomplishment. He has essentially the exact same frame as Marner (6-foot, 185 pounds), but the best thing he has is his contract right now.

Cowan can be Mitch Marner's replacement on top line

If I'm Craig Berube, I'm doing everything I can do start the season with either a Matthew Knies-Auston Matthews-Easton Cowan or Easton Cowan-Auston Matthews-Max Domi first line. Cowan can play either wing, so he can be versitale with the Leafs and that combination beside Mattthews will do him wonders.

Cowan clearly has a high hockey IQ, as shown by his 62 assists last year, so pairing him beside Matthews should be an incredible bonus and a great way to get the best bang for your buck. Not only that, but it would then push William Nylander and Matthew Knies to the second-line, helping balance out the roster as a whole.

Cowan can act in a similar manner to Marner, as he can rack up the assists, but he can also be the first one in on the forecheck, retrieving pucks, like Knies or Hyman did. Domi can then be the main assist-man who can pass the puck to Matthews or Cowan and as a result, you should see a lot of offense.

If the Leafs want to get the most of thier salary cap next season and change the culture of their team, Cowan needs to be available and needs to make an impact. It's not always easy to translate from the OHL to the NHL but the 20-year-old seems prime for a breakout season with the Leafs and could have another MVP in his future, as he looks to be the first player since Matthews to win a Calder Trophy.