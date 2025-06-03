4 defensemen the Maple Leafs should consider drafting in 2025 NHL Draft

The Toronto Maple Leafs currently have no picks in the first round of the 2025 NHL entry draft. That could change between now and June 26th, but the team will focus on the second round if they fail to acquire a pick in the first round. One position the Leafs need to stockpile their prospect pool with is defense.

The Toronto Maple Leafs used their first-round pick in 2024 to draft defenseman Ben Danford. He registered 25 points (5 goals and 20 assists) in 61 games as the Captain of the Oshawa Generals in the OHL. Danford will likely join the Toronto Marlies in the AHL next season and begin his pro career.

Leafs GM Brad Treliving needs to use his limited number of draft picks to try to restock the team's prospect cupboard. Defense should be his main focus. Out of the seven defensemen signed for next season, the Leafs have nobody younger than 26. The Leafs need to focus on the next crop of defensemen that will need to come up and replace the current aging defense.

The Leafs pick in the second round is one they acquired from the Florida Panthers, so the selection will be near the end of the round since Florida is in the Stanley Cup final. With that in mind, they might have to move up in the draft to select one of the defensemen I'm about to mention, although at least one of them could still be available by the time Brad Treliving steps up to the podium.