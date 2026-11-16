The Toronto Maple Leafs have dealt with a ton of injuries the past few weeks; it has certainly taken a toll on the lineup, especially with the loss of some big-name players.

Maple Leafs' GM John Chayka met with reporters Monday morning and finally gave a much-needed update on what is going on with all the players who are currently sidelined with injuries. Which includes the one that everyone is wondering about; Kirill Marchenko.

Maple Leafs' injury update

Let's start with Marchenko; he has resumed skating, and it taking part in some on-ice activities, however, is still listed as week-to-week. His injury happened back on October 26th against the Calgary Flames when he and Yegor Sharangovich collided. Marchenko's leg looked to be stuck under him, and he wasn't able to put a lot of weight on it afterwards. It's unfortunate that he is still considered week-to-week, but if the Maple Leafs can turn things around, his return will provide an additional spark to the lineup.

The Leafs have provided an update on their injuries.



Cole McWard will not practice today. Maintenance day.



Morgan Rielly: Day-to-day, lower body injury. He will participate in practice today.



Nick Blankenburg: Week-to-week, upper body injury



Kirill Marchenko: Week-to-week,… — David Alter (@davidalter) November 16, 2026

Next up, Morgan Rielly, who has been out of the lineup since Nov. 7 in a game against the Montreal Canadiens. He left the game and didn't return and was later ruled out with a lower-body injury. The good news is he has returned to practice ahead of their game on Tuesday night against the Chicago Blackhawks. If things go well, he should be back into the lineup, which, contrary to popular belief, should help in a big way.



Colton Sissons is also out week-to-week with a lower body injury that he suffered against the New Jersey Devils on Nov. 8th in the second half of a back-to-back. At this time, he hasn't yet resumed skating, which is worrisome for the Maple Leafs that had a very reliable bottom six, which Sissons was a big part of.

Toronto is also without a few depth defenders, Nick Blankenburg and Marshall Rifai. Both of them are also listed as week-to-week and have not resumed on-ice activities at this time. Blakenburg has been out of the lineup since Oct. 22 in a game against the New York Rangers, where he took a hard hit and left the game with an upper body injury. As for Rifai, he has been out with a lower-body injury since he scored his first NHL goal in a blowout game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 20th.

Maple Leafs just need to hang on

It is always hard to deal with injuries, especially when your team is doing as bad as Toronto is. The good news is, Rielly is returning to the lineup as early as Tuesday against the Blackhawks, which will help up. That said, if they can just hold on and try and get back to the basics to win some games while Marchenko recovers, he will bring a lot of energy to the lineup when he returns.

Obviously, easier said than done, especially when you are coming off the worst homestand in the history of the franchise and winless in five. But they need to figure it out and try and get back in the win column while their sights are set on Chicago next.