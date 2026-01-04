3 biggest Maple Leafs snubs from announced 2026 Olympic rosters 

For many professional hockey players, they have dreamed all their lives to be a part of an Olympic hockey team to play for their own country. Especially during the past decade when NHL players haven’t participated in the tournament since 2014, many have been awaiting for the opportunity before their careers are done.

Now with NHL participation back for the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Winter Games, the Toronto Maple Leafs are fortunate to have a few representatives for the event, with captain Auston Matthews leading the way for the United States and veteran Oliver Ekman-Larsson getting the surprise invite to join his teammate William Nylander on Team Sweden.

However, for a few other Maple Leafs, their dreams were painfully dashed when the final rosters were announced recently. Here, we will take a look at 3 Toronto players that were snubbed from making the Olympic roster for their respective countries.

Morgan Rielly, Canada

Despite not being a sure thing as he once was earlier in his career, Morgan Rielly has still been a mainstay in the Leafs top pairing for the past decade in helping the team to nine consecutive playoff appearances. With the ability to move the puck and average more than 30 assists and 40 points a season, Rielly could have provided a veteran presence while chipping in with some offense in a bottom pairing on a stacked Canadian blueline. However, with the struggles of the Maple Leafs in their first few months of the season both offensively and defensively at times, it inadvertently pushed Rielly out of the picture when all was said and done.

Matthew Knies, U.S.A.

With many countries heading towards a youth movement when looking for players to represent them at the international level, it was quite surprising that the Americans ended up leaving Matthew Knies off of their Olympic roster. After all, Knies has grown his game considerably during the past couple of seasons, with now averaging almost a point a game while using his big frame to add a physical presence on the ice as a true power forward. With 11 goals and 36 points in 38 games played while looking dangerous all over the ice, he should have been able to beat out the likes of Clayton Keller, Brock Nelson or Vincent Trocheck for a spot on the roster. But perhaps with Nelson and Trocheck providing flexibility in being a centreman and all three having previous international winning experience, it kept Knies on the outside looking in this time around.

John Tavares, Canada

He may be a little past his prime, but when it comes to one of the most consistently productive players in the game, John Tavares has been that Mr. Consistency. Practically a point per game player throughout his career, Tavares has posted seven 30-plus goal and eight 70-plus point seasons, including one just last year at age 34 with the Leafs with 38 goals and 74 points in 75 games played. More importantly, he doesn’t appear to have lost a step yet, adding another 15 goals and 37 points in 41 games for Toronto so far this season.

Tavares would have played the role of either Bo Horvat or Mark Stone, whom had both made the roster, as the veteran leader for Team Canada. But the elite defensive capabilities of both Horvat and especially Stone was what likely gave them the nod instead. At 35, this would have likely been Tavares’ last opportunity to represent his country at the Olympics. Having gone scoreless in four games and then suffering a knee injury during the quarterfinals that ended his 2014 Olympic tournament prematurely in Sochi, he was looking for a shot at redemption this time around. However, unless a last minute injury replacement opportunity opens up, Tavares will now be left with just the gold medal he won in 2014 as his lone Olympic memory for life.