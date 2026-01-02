Maple Leafs star winger snubbed from USA's Olympics roster

Team USA announced their Olympic rosters on Friday morning, and Matthew Knies did not make the roster. This has come as a surprise to many Leafs fans and hockey fans worldwide. Knies has had an up-and-down season with the Maple Leafs, but his game has elevated his game in the right direction, and he could have proved to be a real force on the Olympic roster.

The Team USA build

The USA Olympic team is filled with size and grinders. They announced players such as Brock Nelson, JT Miller, and Matt Boldy. These are players who play a similar way to Matthew Knies. However, Knies adds more of a scoring touch than both Miller and Nelson. This season, Knies has contributed to 11 goals and 25 assists for 36 points in 37 games, nearly a point per game. Knies has an edge to him that every team wants and values. He plays with lots of emotions and isn't scared to play heavy and physical to spark a change of momentum in the game. These are all qualities the USA team will need to have any chance at winning the gold medal.

Introducing the 2026 U.S. Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team 🇺🇸 #MilanoCortina2026



U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Rosters: https://t.co/hUC1A7aZ7R pic.twitter.com/V1DV63Jyie — USA Hockey (@usahockey) January 2, 2026

Matthew Knies Olympic experience

Matthew Knies played in the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, as NHL players were not able to compete. In four games played, Knies tallied two points, one goal, and one assist. But the presence he would have brought is more than just his scoring touch. Although the Americans lost in the Quarterfinals to Slovakia, Knies would have brought Olympic experience, something nearly all the members of the roster have not experienced. Knies knows how to play under pressure and for something bigger than just themselves.

Team USA will start their Olympic run on February 12th against Latvia. The USA squad will be in Group C along with Latvia, Denmark, and Germany. Auston Matthews will compete for Team USA at the Olympic Games, but it just won't be without his sidekick, Matthew Knies.