How the Olympics will be the turning point for Auston Matthews

Since the arrival of Craig Berube, Auston Matthews has been asked to play a much more structured, defensive brand of hockey. That shift has naturally led to a decrease in point production, not just for Matthews but across the Maple Leafs’ lineup as a whole. Toronto now plays lower-scoring games, creates fewer rush chances, and focuses far more on limiting mistakes than it did during the Sheldon Keefe era. For a player who has built his reputation as one of the most dangerous goal scorers in the world, this adjustment has not come without growing pains.

Matthews is learning how to impact the game beyond the scoresheet, becoming a true two-way center who can be trusted in all situations. While that responsibility is crucial for team success, it has also forced him to find new ways to generate offence within a tighter system.

The Olympic opportunity

This is where the Olympics could play a major role in Matthews’ season. With Mike Sullivan coaching Team USA, Matthews will be placed in an environment that values defensive responsibility but still encourages elite offensive instincts. Sullivan has guided stars through this balance before, and his experience could help Matthews rediscover how to dominate offensively without sacrificing defensive structure.

A strong Olympic run would not just benefit Team USA, it could do wonders for Matthews’ confidence. Playing alongside top-tier talent, scoring in high-pressure international games, and being leaned on as a leader could help him carry momentum back to Toronto.

Why it matters for the Leafs

The Maple Leafs need Matthews firing on all cylinders down the stretch. If he can blend his improved two-way game with his trademark goal scoring, Toronto becomes a far more dangerous team. The Olympics may serve as a reset point in Matthews’ season, allowing him to return as the confident, lethal scorer Leafs fans are used to seeing, only now, with a more complete game.

For both the Maple Leafs and Team USA, Matthews’ performance on the Olympic stage could be a turning point.