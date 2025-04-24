3 things to watch for in Game 3 between Leafs and Senators

The Toronto Maple Leafs are in a unique position heading into Game 3 against the Ottawa Senators in their opening-round series of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs.

For the first time in more than two decades, the Leafs have a chance to go up 3-0 in a series and stare down at the possibility of a sweep. While the first two games in the series have been vastly different, the outcomes have been the same: A Toronto Maple Leafs win.

As we head into Game 3 on Thursday night in the Nation’s capital, here are three things to keep in mind as the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Ottawa Senators.

3 things to watch out for in Game 3 between Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators

The attacks on Anthony Stolarz should continue

The Passion that orbits our Stolarz System 🪐 pic.twitter.com/wYmCMey3wX — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 23, 2025

The Senators have been pestering Anthony Stolarz all series. Instead of playing hockey, the Senators have spent much of their time bugging Stolarz, trying to knock him off his rocker.

So far it hasn’t worked.

Stolarz has done a good job of keeping his cool and defending his net. However, I wonder if someone will need to take exception to pests like Ridly Greig and put him in his place. Someone may need to challenge the young forward so he can leave Stolarz alone.

Beyond that, the Leafs will need to continue keeping the front of the net clear. The Senators know the Leafs can’t be pushed around anymore. So expect attacks to ramp up as the desperation among the Senators increases.

Depth scoring needs to step up again

The Leafs Core Four has done a good job of scoring and forcing the Senators to focus heavily on them. While the Core Four wasn’t as influential in Game 2, Morgan Rielly and John Tavares came through.

But the rest of the bottom six didn’t.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson has a chance to be a difference-maker in Game 3 against the Ottawa Senators. | Claus Andersen/GettyImages

Except for Max Domi’s incredible overtime game-winner, the rest of the bottom six didn’t have quite the game everyone expected. I’m talking specifically about players like Bobby McMann, Scott Laughton, and Nick Robertson.

Now, some of my colleagues here at Editor in Leaf have called for Max Pacioretty to get into the lineup in place of Robertson. I suppose it’s worth a shot with the Leafs up 2-0. But it remains to be seen if Pacioretty can keep up with the fast, physical pace in this series.

Robertson and McMann have to be the guys to punish the Senators for bearing down on Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews.

I will say this, though: The Leafs have plenty of talented players to go around. It will only be a matter of time before Marner, Matthews or Nylander make the Senators pay.

Discipline will continue to be the biggest factor

Getting back to the ongoing provocations by the Senators. The Toronto Maple Leafs must continue to maintain a level head in Game 3. Thus far, the Leafs have done a good job of avoiding provocations and taking dumb penalties.

That trend must continue in Game 3.

The Leafs have to do their best to stay out of the penalty box. Doing so ensures the Leafs can keep their momentum going while avoiding killing off unnecessary penalties. Beating the Senators in Game 3 is as much about putting pucks in the net as keeping their heads screwed on the right way.