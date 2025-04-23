Max Domi overtime hero as Maple Leafs take 2-0 series lead

Most fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs were ready for forward Max Domi to not see an inch of ice for the rest of the playoffs, but that quickly got wiped from their minds. It's funny what one single moment can do.

Just a few minutes into the overtime period of Game 2 in Toronto -- an overtime that was forced by Ottawa Senators forward Adam Gaudette scoring an equalizing goal in the third period -- Max Domi put the game on his back and was able to score a beautiful goal. One single puck crossing the goal line with some vicious speed, and the Maple Leafs suddenly have a 2-0 series lead in the playoffs for the first time since 2002.

THE MAPLE LEAFS TAKE GAME 2!



Max Domi scores the Subway Canada OT winner to clinch the win for Toronto.

And as pretty the goal was coming off of Domi's stick, the entire play was driven by depth defenseman Simon Benoit.

The 26-year-old blueliner intercepted a backhand pass from Drake Batherson in the dead middle of his own zone and he sees some ice start to open up. Enters the zone after carrying the puck through all three zones and quickly drops it down to Domi for a mid-range chance. Domi avoids the first backchecking Senator, weaves the puck through a second, and then rips a seemingly careless shot from the high slot. It just so happens to be perfectly placed as Domi is not completely grounded, and it rips past Linus Ullmark to win Game 2 and take a strangehold of this first-round series.

It was touch and go there for a little bit. After Toronto managed to take a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes thanks to mainstays Morgan Rielly and John Tavares, Ottawa slowly chipped away and regained more and more footing in the game. With every puck battle and race to loose possession won, the Senators were coming on. Brady Tkachuk ended up making it 2-1 after Brandon Carlo was unfortunately in the wrong netfront position and got a high-danger pass careening off of his skate and into the back of the net. And then Gaudette scored from a long-range tip, deflecting the puck past Anthony Stolarz for tie the game.

Now, the Leafs are heading to Ottawa with a sizeable advantage in the series and have the chance to return home with a first-round victory under their belt. It will take more than what we've seen from the team so far, but we know they have it in them to pull it off.

If Max Domi can do that, then a whole lot of things are suddenly possible.