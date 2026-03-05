Elliotte Friedman links Leafs' Ekman-Larsson to 2 teams before trade deadline

Trade rumours are heating up regarding Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

As reported by Elliotte Friedman earlier this morning, it looks like the Boston Bruins and Detroit Red Wings are interested in Ekman-Larsson's services.

The Bruins are obviously open to trading for Ekman-Larsson because they have never lost a trade with the Leafs. Even when we all thought Toronto was getting the better player in Brandon Carlo last year, the Leafs found a way to gift their rivals Fraser Minten and very high draft-pick, if it falls outside the top-five.

I can speak for all Leafs fans when I say that this organization better not make a trade with the Bruins because there is way too much scar-tissue there. However if they go against my better judgement and do decide to make a trade, Boston has two first-round picks (one is Toronto's) in the 2026 and 2027 NHL Entry Draft that are very attractive.

As for the Red Wings, Ekman-Larsson makes a ton of sense for them as well. It's hard to believe but it's been 10 years since Detroit made the playoffs, so they should be doing everything they can to make the postseason and stay there for the foresseable future.

Five of the Red Wings' seven defenseman are 25 years old or younger, so they could use another veteran defender who can get the puck up the ice. Detroit also has a projected $37M in cap-space next year, so Ekman-Larsson's $3.5M contract for the next two years will be very easy to pick up.

There isn't a huge batch of defenseman available at the trade deadline this year, so OEL should be very sought after. As a result, it wouldn't be shocking if Toronto is asking for a first-round pick and actually recieves one.

As mentioned prior, Toronto had to give up a first-round pick and a prospect for Carlo last year. I know they play a much different style of hockey, but you'd think that Ekman-Larsson would be able to fetch something similar as Carlo, right?

Matthews and Nylander should truly be the only untradeable assets on the Leafs right now, so hopefully the team can find a good package in exchange of Ekman-Larsson and now that there are at least two teams interested, they may be able to start a bidding war.