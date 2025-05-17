Woll redeems himself, becomes an impenetrable wall in Game 6 against Florida

The Leafs have managed to force Game 7 despite losing the past three in a row in a series that saw them start strong and then lose steam fast. It seems the team has remembered the formula to use against Florida and used it effectively in Game 6. The key ingredient to this formula? Joseph Woll.

Despite having an outstanding average save percentage of .925 in the three games the Panthers won, Woll managed to top that by stopping 100 percent of the 22 shots Florida threw on net in Game 6. Any criticism of his performance during this series is now null and void, now that Woll has seemingly gotten his magic touch back by shutting Florida out last night.

Woll can only do so much

The failures of Games 3, 4, and 5 aren't entirely Woll's fault. The team struggles with putting together a viable fourth line, In game 3 the Leafs got complacent after achieving a 2-1 lead in the first period and in Game 4 things didn't get much better as they allowed Florida to have six power plays which puts additional pressure on a Woll as he no longer has the luxury of being able to take a break while the puck is in the other team's zone.

This isn't to say the criticism Woll faced going into game 6 wasn't valid. His performance in game 5 was poor, with a save percentage of only .800, which finally culminated in him having to be substituted with Matt Murray. But as stated above, Woll redeemed himself when it was time to force a seventh game or get eliminated from the playoffs.

A New Milestone

Last night was also Woll's first postseason shutout and the first time a Leafs goalie has had a playoff elimination game shutout since Curtis Joseph in 2002. So while the Leafs could still lose the series in the upcoming game 7 at least Woll has reached a milestone that most goaltenders never do.

If Woll can manage to repeat his performance in game 7 and the rest of the team works out their problems, they should be able to beat Carolina and move on to the final round of the playoffs. But they will have to cross that bridge when they get to it. But as of this moment, the Leafs need to focus on what's most important: Game 7.