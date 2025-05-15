3 key takeaways from Leafs' demolition at the hands of the Panthers in Game 5

The Toronto Maple Leafs were hit by the wrecking ball that is the Florida Panthers in Game 5 on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena.

The Leafs were blown out 6-1, narrowly getting shut out for the second game in a row. The Panthers got off to an early lead, but the second period proved to be a debacle for the Leafs as the Panthers led 4-0 at the second intermission.

Nick Robertson managed to save face for the Leafs, getting his second career postseason goal with a little over a minute left in the game. But as fate would have it for the Leafs, Robertson immediately got the gate following his goal.

So, with that in mind, here’s a look at the three key takeaways from the Toronto Maple Leafs Game 5 loss on Wednesday night.

3 key takeaways from Toronto Maple Leafs Game 5 loss to Florida Panthers

Defensive breakdown across the board

Chris Tanev and Jake McCabe have struggled to hold the Panthers back in the last two games. | Claus Andersen/GettyImages

The Toronto Maple Leafs had played a solid defensive series throughout the postseason. However, the Leafs’ increasing lack of defensive discipline finally caught up to them in Game 5.

Missed plays and failed coverage allowed the Panthers to capitalize on their scoring chances. Here’s a good example:

The Leafs were in the game up until this point. The Panthers' strong forechecking tied the Leafs in their own end, making it tough to clear the puck out of their zone. As the puck came out in front of the net, Morgan Rielly failed to clear the puck.

Instead, he turned it over, allowing Aaron Ekblad to put the puck through traffic as if using a laser pointer. The goal opened the scoring and the floodgates as the Leafs could do little to stop the bleeding.

Joseph Woll faltered

Joseph Woll did not have his best game of the postseason for the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 5. | Claus Andersen/GettyImages

Now, I hate to pin the blame on Joseph Woll but his Game 4 performance was highly encouraging. He kept the Leafs in the game all night long, unfortunately being unable to steal the game.

However, Game 5 was a completely different story. Woll did not have his best night, allowing five goals on 25 shots.

In particular, this goal is one he would have liked to get back:

The shot came from well beyond the face-off circle, giving Woll plenty of time to see the puck and get into position. The shot rocketed past him for the Panthers’ fourth goal of the game.

Similarly, A.J. Greer’s goal is another one Woll would have liked to get back:

The utter defensive breakdown in front of the Leafs’ net left Woll helpless as he tried to make the save.

Moving forward, Craig Berube may be forced to run with Anthony Stolarz in Game 6 even if he’s not fully ready to return.

Lack of discipline continues to be an issue

The bad blood between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers could spark a remarkable turnaround for Toronto. | Carmen Mandato/GettyImages

The Leafs had done a good job of keeping their cool during the Ottawa series and the first three games of the Florida showdown. However, the Leafs have succumbed to the Panthers’ antics and have shown a breakdown in their discipline, engaging in roughhousing, particularly late in the game.

While the late-game activity could be more frustration than anything, the Panthers have succeeded in getting under the Leafs’ skin. But I will say this: The late-game surge in Game 5 could carry over into Game 6.

But that’s something that remains to be seen.

The Leafs need to keep their cool and play to their strengths. Falling for the Panthers’ shenanigans is partially what has gotten the Leafs into the situation they’re in at the moment.

So, the hope is that the Leafs can turn things around for Game 6 and potentially force a Game 7 at home. Otherwise, another long summer of questions and scrutiny will befall the entire organization.