Jim Hiller has finally changed his mind about the Toronto Maple Leafs lineup. All it took was one of their best offensive players returning from injury and one win after a nine-game losing streak.

At Leafs practice on Wednesday afternoon, we all got some good news as forwards Kirill Marchenko and Colton Sissons were back on the ice and not in any non-contact sweaters, but the real deal. Finally, two forwards who have at least contributed something positive to this team -- one more than the other, obviously -- are back in action and projected to return to the Leafs roster for their next game.

With those returns we got a brand-new look for the Leafs lineup. They weren't just inserted in where they were before and head coach Hiller just worked around it. It's a complete overhaul with a new approach.

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Lines at Leafs practice



Paul - Matthews - Marchenko

McKenna - Tavares - Sissons

Cowan - Raty - Nylander

Duhaime - Blueger - Joshua

MacEwen



McCabe - Raddysh

Ekman-Larsson - Tanev

Rielly - Stecher

Mermis - Blankenburg



Bobrovsky

Akhtyamov@TSN_Sports pic.twitter.com/mGXPhpqb2B — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 25, 2026

The projected Maple Leafs lineup for Friday's game in Boston against the Bruins is looking like this, according to TSN's Mark Masters:

Nick Paul -- Auston Matthews -- Kirill Marchenko

Gavin McKenna -- John Tavares -- Colton Sissons

Easton Cowan -- Aatu Raty -- William Nylander

Brandon Duhaime -- Teddy Blueger -- Dakota Joshua

The blue line stayed the same with Jake McCabe and Darren Raddysh partnered together, Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Chris Tanev as the second pair, and Morgan Rielly and Troy Stecher teaming up for the bottom pair. Dakota Mermis and Nick Blankenburg serve as the extras on the blue line, and Zack MacEwen is the healthy scratch for the forwards.

Maple Leafs lineup gets much-needed overhaul

Aside from the obvious fact that any Leafs lineup that includes Kirill Marchenko is going to look better compared to what they were trotting out during his absence, this lineup looks dangerous.

On the first line, Paul is going to be given much less responsibility as someone who just needs to dig the puck out from the boards and hand it over to his linemates, and we can't wait to see that Marchenko-Matthews connection again.

Gavin McKenna is back to his natural left wing and while John Tavares has slowed down, his brain hasn't and he should be at least an interesting offensive option between those two. A returning Colton Sissons slides in on the right side for some balance. This line has the highest amount of risk since it's the 18-year-old rookie that is uneasy and the aging veteran who might make a poor mistake or misplay.

But that line could probably sink down to third-line minutes if this line of Easton Cowan and William Nylander flanking Aatu Raty starts to pop off. The hardest working winger on the left and the winger that can't seem to get up for big games on the right, centered by a player who just got here but looked great in his first game. It's going to be interesting but any line with Cowan seems to be working, so it's the right spot and seems like a combination that should be tried.

And finally, on the fourth we have Dakota Joshua coming down and knocking Zack MacEwen out of the lineup, slotting in next to Duhaime and Blueger. A perfectly fine energy line that might even score a goal.

This overhaul was needed more than ever. We just hope that Hiller sticks to his guns and doesn't go ahead and put it in the blender at the first sign of adversity when facing the Bruins on Friday.