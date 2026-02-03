William Nylander gives Maple Leafs much-needed boost since returning from injury

In just his second game back from injury, Nylander scored his 18th goal of the season just 35 seconds into Monday night’s late game against the Calgary Flames. The early breakaway goal set the tone for Nylander’s play for the rest of the game, dialled in and relentless.

The second period was no different, where the 28-year-old assisted both Toronto goals. Nylander set up Matias Macceli for the second goal of the game, and Troy Stetcher just two minutes later. A goal and two assists, not too shabby for his second game back.

Willy Styles, who typically remains calm and unbothered on the ice, showed some frustration after just missing a goal by hitting the post late in the third. Why does this matter? Because he wants it. He cares. Which is something he and the Leafs have been heavily criticized for their lack of this season.

When he wants to, Nylander is a force to be reckoned with and a top 10 player in the league. The Calagary born player seems to play particularly well when matched up against the Flames. He has scored 36 points, 13 goals and 23 assists, in 26 games against the team. The Leafs have won the last eight games straight against Calgary, which is their longest active streak.

#LeafsForever William Nylander now has 15 points in his last 8 games:



7 Goals

8 Assists

15 Points

36.8 Shooting% pic.twitter.com/kCm55KPmyj — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) February 3, 2026

Nylander found himself in hot water last week after flipping the bird to the broadcast while being recorded in the players' suite. He was fined $5000 for an inappropriate gesture. Monday's game, where he dominated the ice, was a great way to snap back and give us something new to talk about.

In his first game back on Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks, the re-energized forward scored alongside captain Auston Matthews in the shootout to solidify the Leafs win.

Nylander wasn’t the lone star of the night; Joseph Woll made 28 stops, saving the game more than once. After an awkward bounce in the third that left Woll out of a position and an empty night, it seemed that Adam Klapka of the Flames had a guaranteed goal. The Toronto netminder found a way to dive and reach out with his stick to deflect the puck and make the save. Fans were just as shocked as Klapka to see that the puck, in fact, did not find its way in the net.

The puck took a crazy bounce off the end boards and Joseph Woll JUST got back in time to DENY Adam Klapka 😵🚫 pic.twitter.com/ocjkDYUBha — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) February 3, 2026

The regulation win was a switch-up for Toronto, whose last three wins came in overtime and the shootout. The Leafs should be looking for another two points in tonight's game against Conor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers. The third game of the Canadian road trip serves as the Leafs' final game before the Olympic break, where Nylander will play for team Sweeden. A win against the Oilers could change the conversation around the Leafs, who have moved up to second last place in the Atlantic division.