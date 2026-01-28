Scott Laughton talks about future with Leafs and if he wants to re-sign

The Toronto Maple Leafs are in a tough position as their season crumbles into nothing. They're most likely going to miss the playoffs but not be bad enough to finish in the bottom five of the NHL and get their first-round draft pick back from the Boston Bruins.

So, they might just look to make small changes and see which free agents to keep and which to trade away before the March 6 trade deadline. Maybe the most important of those players who are set to hit the open market this summer, is forward Scott Laughton.

The 31-year-old forward has been one of the most consistent players this season and it is somewhat surprising after his underperformance last season after being acquired from the Philadelphia Flyers at the deadline. Laughton has just 10 points in 35 games for the Leafs but it's what he brings on and off the ice and how he rounds out the entire lineup that has made him so valuable.

But, the Leafs have a decision to make. Either try to re-coup the high-price assets they gave up for the player a year ago, or stick to it and bring Laughton back on a new contract next season. In the latest article from The Athletic's Joshua Kloke, Laughton revealed whether or not he wants to even stay in Toronto. To no surprise, the hometown player is open to the possibility of re-signing with the Leafs.

Scott Laughton can see himself re-signing with the Leafs long-term

"I could see myself being here long-term," Laughton said via The Athletic. "I know they're going to have to talk, my agent and Brad [Treliving], to see where we're at. I'm just trying to play and help this team.

That talk will have to happen soon. With the NHL trade deadline looming just over a month away on March 6, the Leafs should have their decision made before then. And the pressure is tenfold to hurry along this conversation since the Olympics will cause a league-wide roster freeze from February 4 to 22.

Obviously, the talks can still happen during that stretch as other Leafs are overseas in Italy trying to get a gold medal, but an actual signing or trade to a playoff team, will have to wait until they get back. Or, a trade could even happen before the roster freeze in the next week or so.

Regardless, Laughton is grounded. He knows where he's at in his career and that he's not looking for a massive payday, but is confident that this Leafs team has what it takes so he wants to stick around.

“I’m definitely not at the start of my career but I feel healthy, like I have good legs,” Laughton said. “I feel like I have a ton of good years left. ... I believe in this team to win. That’s a big part of it at this point in my career. I’ve fallen in love with the guys, too. There’s a lot of guys who care here. It’s been special for me this year.”



We'll just see where this goes but as the Leafs continue to lose, the possibility of them making sweeping changes to the roster and Laughton not getting to sign another contract with the Leafs, only goes up.