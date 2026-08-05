Why Morgan Rielly will not be traded and start the season with the Maple Leafs

Trade talk surrounding the Toronto Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly, the team's longest-serving player, has been ongoing throughout the NHL offseason. Over a month ago, when the defenseman and his agent submitted a four-team list of potential trade destinations, it was thought to be a forgone conclusion that a deal would be completed.

A lack of significant offers or potential trade partners, plus other factors, have conspired to take the Rielly trade talk off the table. While Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka has been busy revamping Toronto's roster, it's increasingly likely that Rielly will be in the opening night lineup for 2026-27.

Why Rielly is Likely Staying in Toronto

The Athletic's Maple Leafs beat reporter, Jonas Siegel, and TSN NHL analyst and former Leaf, Frankie Corrado, were each asked that very question on a recent episode of TSN's OverDrive. Host Bryan Hayes asked, "Confirm or deny, Morgan Rielly will start the season with the Maple Leafs?"

While hesitating, Siegel eventually said the defenseman will stay with the Maple Leafs. He supported his response by outlining the many complications involved with moving Rielly. With a no-movement clause, Rielly has control over the process and can decide where he wants to go. Also, he still has four more years remaining on his contract with a $7.5 million AAV. Finally, his age (32) and declining performance over the last two years have lessened his trade value.

Siegel also suggested a fresh start under new Leafs' coach Jim Hiller might revitalize Rielly, noting that former coach Craig Berube's style may not have suited the smooth-skating defenseman. If the Maple Leafs are only being offered a pittance for Rielly, they are fine with keeping him in hopes that his play improves.

Corrado admitted that after Rielly submitted his four-team list, a deal seemed likely, since Chayka and the defenseman's camp could amicably work out the necessary details. The TSN analyst wondered if the San Jose Sharks were on Rielly's list and how the Sharks' trade to acquire Darnell Nurse from the Edmonton Oilers affected the Leafs' defenseman's situation.

The panel then pondered whether the Maple Leafs should add sweeteners to any trade, such as salary retention or a draft pick, for a team interested in taking Rielly. Hayes explained the need to rely on the team's scouting department and whether they think Rielly can rebound with a fresh start.

If the Leafs believe Rielly's game will continue to decline, then trade him for what you can. If the Leafs think Rielly can be rejuvenated, then you hold on to him and get a bigger return later, should the team still want to trade him. Hayes warned, however, of the risk in keeping him. Should the Maple Leafs keep him and his game continues to regress, the organization won't get anything from other NHL teams.

Hayes finished by adding that Rielly's qualities, such as being a model teammate and a good representative of the franchise, make him unlikely to cause problems if he remains in Toronto. Corrado then suggested the addition of Darren Raddysh pushes Rielly further down the team's blue line depth chart, easing the pressure on him.

With time running out and the logistics of a trade not lining up, the defenseman's status has taken a completely different turn. It now seems a certainty that Rielly will be starting the season with the Maple Leafs.