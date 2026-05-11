Why Mats Sundin could play a key role in keeping Morgan Rielly with the Leafs

As speculation continues to swirl around Morgan Rielly and the Toronto Maple Leafs heading into a pivotal offseason, few people understand his situation better than Mats Sundin.

The newly appointed senior executive advisor of hockey operations, former Maple Leafs' captain and the team's all-time scoring leader, once faced similar pressure from both management and the fan base to waive his no-trade clause as Toronto searched for a new direction.

Now, with calls for roster changes growing louder after another disappointing playoff exit, Rielly finds himself in a position that closely mirrors what Sundin experienced during the final years of his tenure in Toronto. What Sundin went through as a player could well lead the Leafs to keep Rielly.

Why Mats Sundin Understands Morgan Rielly's Situation

During a recent appearance on Kyper and Bourne, Sportsnet's Luke Fox discussed Rielly's future and related it to Mats Sundin's previous experience with the Leafs.

Fill-in host Caroline Cameron asked Fox this question: "Do you have any sense of seeing him (Rielly in the lineup on opening night (of the 2026-2027 season)?" He replied that "the ball is in his (Rielly's) court" and that there is a chance the longest-serving Leaf will still be in Toronto at the start of next year.

Fox described a recent side scrum with the media when Sundin was reminded of his experience as a player in Toronto and being asked to waive his no-trade clause. Then, Sundin was queried, "Would you ever put a player in that position?"

The Leafs reporter shared that Sundin basically said no and that he (Sundin) didn't appreciate being asked that when he was a player. Fox opined that he didn't think Sundin would ask Rielly or other Maple Leafs stars such as Auston Matthews or William Nylander to waive their no-move clauses.

Fox didn't rule out that Rielly himself might decide he needs a fresh start, and he's open to being moved. He explained that a candid conversation is necessary between the Leafs and Rielly. Fox added that he doesn't "see a world where the Maple Leafs chop his ice time or throw him up in the press box to create a scene to make him beg out."

"I don't see a world where the Maple Leafs chop his ice time or throw him up in the press box to create a scene to make him beg out." Luke Fox on Morgan Rielly

If Sundin's career in Toronto is any indication, loyalty and belief in the organization still matter, even during periods of uncertainty. Whether changes come this offseason or not, it increasingly feels like Rielly's future with the Maple Leafs could remain his to decide.