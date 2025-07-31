Why Maple Leafs should be calling Stars for Jason Robertson trade right now

Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson will be entering his final year of his contract in the upcoming 2025-26 NHL season. However, rumors have it that the Stars might not be in any rush on giving Robertson a big contract extension. In fact, Dan Rosen of NHL.com even speculated that it is now a 50-50 chance that the 26-year-old star winger will ultimately be traded.

If that is the case, the Toronto Maple Leafs should act immediately and call on Dallas for a potential deal for Robertson. For a Leafs team that has been desperately trying to find a concrete answer for the loss of Mitch Marner this offseason, the Stars forward would help with that in a huge way.

After all, since the 2021-22 season, Robertson has scored at least 29 goals and recorded at least 79 points in each of his past four years in the league. In fact, since he made his debut in the NHL back during the 2019-20 season, he has averaged more than a point per game for his professional hockey career.

More importantly, as a key offensive force for the Stars, Robertson has helped Dallas make the Stanley Cup playoffs in each of the past four years, with the team reaching at least the second round during the past three. In addition, he has recorded 18 goals and 26 assists for 44 points in 56 career playoff games, showing that he could be a significant contributor when the games matter most.

If that isn’t enticing enough, Robertson has played in all 82 games for Dallas during the past three seasons, demonstrating his good health and durability despite playing a power game as a result. In terms of his responsibility on the ice, he generally averages a 1:1 ratio in takeaways vs. giveaways other than his uncharacteristic 2024-25 campaign in which he recorded a career high 92 giveaways.

As a result, Robertson would fit in nicely with the Maple Leafs on the top line with Auston Matthews or even on the second line with John Tavares and likely won’t miss a beat. And as a potential bonus, with his brother Nick also on the squad, it could give both Robertson brothers that added energy and motivation in their play as a result of playing on the same team. That would be particularly important for Nick, who has been trying to establish a solid NHL career during the past few seasons with the Leafs after a strong showing in juniors. However, his underperformance to date has made his future with the Leafs somewhat in limbo as of this moment.

With Ryan Dixon of Sportsnet recently listing potential destinations for the star forward from Dallas, it is time to add Toronto to the list as they need to do something major to help salvage what is turning out to be a lost offseason to date. So the Leafs should make their splash now before its too late.