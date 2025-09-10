Why Maple Leafs' 2025-26 season hinges on goaltending

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ success in 2025-26 will depend on their goaltending situation. Yes, that sounds like an overly simplistic vision of what the Leafs need to succeed this season.

But the fact is that, among all the various moving parts to the Leafs’ roster, the goaltending situation seems the most precarious.

On paper, the Maple Leafs have a solid tandem. Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll could handle the workload throughout the season. While Stolarz has a Stanley Cup ring, he wasn’t much of a factor in the Florida Panthers’ 2024 Cup run.

But that doesn’t mean he’s not accustomed to the grind that comes with going all the way to a championship.

That being said, neither Stolarz nor Woll has the experience of being “the guy” come playoff time. Stolarz was on his way to becoming that “guy” if not for Sam Bennett’s elbow in Game 1 of last year’s second-round series.

This time around, there isn’t much doubt about what the Leafs have in the crease. The only question mark that does remain is whether the current tandem will be enough come playoff time.

The short answer is we don’t know. We won’t know until the Leafs get back to the postseason and roll with Stolarz or Woll. The long answer is that last season’s ending proves the Leafs have a decent tandem, but not enough to get past a championship-caliber team.

Maple Leafs will need career years from Stolarz, Woll to compete

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be expecting a big year from Joseph Woll in 2025-26. | Claus Andersen/GettyImages

Since neither Stolarz nor Woll is a bona fide starting goaltender at this point, the Maple Leafs will need to get career years out of one or both.

By career years, we mean highs in games played and overall statistical performance. Such a season from either one or both could be just enough to catapult the club past a perennial powerhouse like the Panthers or the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Of course, we’re assuming the Leafs are on a collision course with either one of the Florida-based teams.

While things can change in a heartbeat, the Leafs can’t bank on the Lightning or Panthers having a down year. Toronto must play to its strengths. That situation means playing to the best of their capabilities, regardless of who they face in the playoffs.

That’s been the Panthers’ modus operandi, and it’s worked. The Leafs, it seems, have taken a page out of Florida’s book. So, that could mean the Leafs going into this upcoming season with the goal of showing up as a blue-collar club looking to win just enough games to make it to the postseason.

Once in, the Leafs will be looking to support Stolarz and Woll on their quest to finally bring a championship to Toronto.