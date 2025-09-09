Maple Leafs fans should be realistic about expectations in 2025-26 season

Toronto Maple Leafs fans should be realistic about what they should expect this season. Much of the offseason chatter has been that the club will regress following Mitch Marner’s departure.

Sure, there may be some truth to that. The Leafs offense will definitely take a hit without Marner taking 5-on-5 shifts and playing power play minutes. But he wasn’t a difference-maker like other superstars. It wasn’t like Marner willed the Leafs to a playoff spot or carried the club throughout the playoffs.

So, Marner’s departure aside, the Leafs’ offense may regress somewhat. But that doesn’t mean the Leafs will all of a sudden struggle to make the playoffs. What we could see if the club take a page out of the Florida Panthers or Tampa Bay Lightning’s playbook. They’ll work hard to make the playoffs. But the goal won’t be to win the division. The goal will be to get in.

Once the Maple Leafs have locked up a playoff spot, whatever it may be, they’ll be looking to turn up the juice come playoff time. The goal will be to become the most dangerous club they could become when the calendar turns to April.

But that’s where expectations should be realistic. Maple Leafs fans shouldn’t automatically assume the team has the legs to go all the way to the Stanley Cup Final. Yes, the club has the talent to do it. But as we’ve seen over various seasons, plenty of things have to go right for a club to make it all the way to the Cup Final.

The regular season grind should prove relatively uneventful. The Leafs will finish in the top three in the Atlantic Division. But it will be in the postseason where things could take a different twist.

Maple Leafs could finally get over the playoff hump

Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews should get a lot more support this season from the reliable secondary cast. | Claus Andersen/GettyImages

The Core Four-less Maple Leafs could finally get over the hump in 2025-26. The main reason behind that assessment lies in Toronto no longer relying on a reduced group of players to lead them through the playoffs.

Instead, Marner’s departure has balanced the weight more evenly throughout the lineup. Of course, Auston Matthews will bear the brunt of leading the team. But it will no longer be solely up to him.

The more evenly distributed load throughout the lineup should take a good deal of the pressure off Matthews’ shoulders. Similarly, William Nylander will be set free to do what he does best. Plus, John Tavares will continue his traditional low-key leadership style.

On the blue line, a full season of Morgan Rielly and Brandon Carlo could see the Maple Leafs’ longest-tenured player return to the level that saw him score 70 points. The remainder of the defensive core should continue doing what they do best.

All told, the Maple Leafs will have less of an impressive regular season. The entire focus will be on setting the team up for postseason success. The Atlantic Division won’t be the focus. And that’s a good thing.

The entire focus will be on getting the team mentally and physically ready for the playoffs. Once there, Maple Leafs fans should be cognizant of the fact that this club may not get past the second round again.

If that’s the case, it may not be the worst thing in the world. However, time is running out. The clock is ticking on the Leafs’ competitive window.