When Maple Leafs fans can expect Kirill Marchenko back from injury

The Toronto Maple Leafs are getting one key forward back from injury this weekend, but they are still missing one and will for at least a couple more weeks.

Kirill Marchenko was ruled as out week to week on Oct. 28 after he took an awkward hit during the Leafs' game against the Calgary Flames two days prior. He has yet to step back on the ice for any sort of practice or anything at the Ford Performance Center, but now we're getting a little bit of a clearer picture for when he could return.

Kirill Marchenko's injury timeline a little more clear

NHL insider Darren Dreger appeared on TSN's First Up on Friday morning and gave some clarification as to how long we could expect Marchenko to still be on the sidelines for.

"They could certainly use him back in the mix just to try and straighten out some of the lines, so Jim Hiller doesn't have the extra-large blender out there every single night," Dreger said.

"Yesterday, I was told it would be two more weeks, so we'll see. But that doesn't help them now, and it won't help them through this stretch."

That certainly doesn't help the Maple Leafs right now. Toronto could use Marchenko back in the lineup as soon as possible, but if Dreger's own timeline is correct then could we see the skilled winger back in the lineup for the Nov. 21 home game against the Columbus Blue Jackets? Or even earlier as they host the Kings two days prior?

The positive of this is that the Leafs are spending a whole lot of time in Toronto for the next couple weeks. Tuesday night's unfortunate loss to the Utah Mammoth kicked off a six-game homestand for the Leafs, then they go out to Chicago to visit the Blackhawks on Nov. 17, and then are back home for those games against the Kings and the Blue Jackets two weeks from now.

Marchenko could be with the team for almost the entire time, which should be a good thing to keep on inching closer to a return.

The Maple Leafs certainly need Marchenko more than ever as they are looking like a team that needs that extra jolt of offense wherever they can get it. Before John Tavares' likely return to the lineup on Saturday, the Leafs were playing forwards who weren't even supposed to be on the roster, in prominent offensive roles.

Heal up quickly, Kirill.