John Tavares returns to the Maple Leafs lineup in a very interesting spot

The Toronto Maple Leafs need John Tavares now more than ever and he is slowly working his way back to full health after a vicious on-ice collision that has kept him away from the team for a few weeks.

On Wednesday morning at Leafs practice, head coach Jim Hiller unveiled a slightly new lineup and unlike the one that Toronto had when they lost to the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday night, Tavares was included.

John Tavares makes triuphant return to the Leafs lineup

According to TSN's Mark Masters, the lineup looked fairly regular but has a fun new addition.

Lines at Leafs practice



Cowan - Matthews - Lettieri*

Tavares (🛑) - Paul - Nylander

Joshua - Sissons - McKenna

Duhaime - Blueger - MacEwen



McCabe - Raddysh

Rielly - Tanev

Ekman-Larsson - Stecher

Mermis



Stolarz

Bonello



*Roslovic absent (maintenance)@TSN_Sports pic.twitter.com/zvKQKul7aO — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 4, 2026

Tavares is still in his no-contact jersey but instead of just taking part in the skate, like he did at Tuesday's morning skate, he was a full participant in practice. All the drills and line rushes, as Tavares edges closer and closer to making a full return to action.

His spot is more than interesting, though. It was basically a given that Tavares would return in a top-six role considering the personnel the Leafs have, but considering that Nick Paul hasn't been the greatest presence in the top six during his time as Tavares' replacement as second-line center, it is notable that he appears to be staying down the middle.

It's not the end of the world or means a massive shift, but if head coach Jim Hiller does plan on having Tavares return from injury on the wing instead of at center, it would be an interesting change of pace. He was already heading in that direction, taking less responsibility and the team could use him leaning into using more of his offensive tools and not trying to be a two-way centerman, but to have Paul keep his spot down the middle is a tricky spot.

Theoretically, Paul should be the main forechecker on that line. In that scenario, would Tavares then cover for him down the middle and have Nylander in support? It's a fairly specific situation but it is one that will happen enough for us to notice.

Tavares' return is perfectly timed

No matter where he is playing, the Leafs are thankful to have John Tavares return to their hockey club. There have been too many blown leads and not enough scoring punch -- something that Tavares could at least bring, even if he isn't starting off the season red-hot or anything.

Without Tavares, the Leafs have gone 5-4-0 -- perfectly mediocre -- and that includes the two blown games to Utah and Seattle. Adding Tavares might have meant an extra goal in both of those games and suddenly we're talking about a team that went 7-2-0 in their last nine games.

We'll have to see if Tavares does make his return on Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens.