What the Leafs must ditch, drive, and double-down on vs. Predators

After three games to open the season, the Toronto Maple Leafs have been a mixed bag. While the team has flashed encouraging signs of growth with so many new faces, the scoreboard hasn't rewarded those efforts, leaving fans starved for results.

As the Leafs prepare to wrap up a four-game season-opening homestand against the Nashville Predators, some work remains. To turn moral victories into actual points, the Maple Leafs need to double down on the positives, ditch some developing bad habits, and find the missing elements to drive the momentum in the right direction.

What to Ditch: Eliminating the Early-Season Bad Habits

1. Untimely Penalties

Nick Paul stalled the Leafs' momentum in their season opener against the Montreal Canadiens, while Toronto was ahead1-0, taking an unnecessary penalty. Not long after, the Canadiens' Josh Anderson scored the tying goal. The penalty changed the game's trajectory. Montreal built a 3-1 lead, helping it to an opening-night win.

The bad penalty pattern continued against the Ottawa Senators. With the game tied 2-2, Kirill Marchenko took an offensive-zone high-sticking penalty on Ottawa's Tim Stutzle just past the halfway point of the third period. The Senators' Stephen Holliday potted the game-winner one second after Marchenko left the penalty box.

To make matters worse, right after the ensuing center-ice faceoff, Jack Roslovic tripped the Sens Michael Amadio. The Maple Leafs went back to the penalty kill and weren't much of a threat for the rest of the game. Ottawa outshot Toronto16-5 in the third period.

2. The Second Intermission Pep Talk

Leafs' coach Jim Hiller might want to rethink the second-intermission pep talk. Toronto has been outscored 3-1 in the third period through three games. They have not scored a third-period goal in the last two games. William Nylander scored the Maple Leafs' only third-period goal with just under five minutes left in the Canadiens' game.

What to Drive: Injecting the Missing Elements Into Toronto's Game

1. Depth Scoring From All Lines

The Maple Leafs' top three lines have all scored through the first three games. The problem is they haven't done it in the same game. Nylander scored both goals in the loss to Montreal. The Leafs' third line, Paul, Easton Cowan, and Colton Sissons, dominated in a 2-1 victory over the New York Islanders. Matthews and Marchenko both scored to give the Leafs a lead over Ottawa before ultimately losing. Now, the trick is to get more than one line rolling in the same game, starting with the next game against the Predators.

2. Start Winning Faceoffs

A former strength has become an early weakness. Maple Leafs' centers have been overpowered in two out of the three games in the faceoff dots. Montreal had a 60.4% to 39.6% advantage, while Ottawa won 56.9% of the draws in their win over the Leafs. Those numbers were reversed in the Leafs' win over New York. Toronto won 60% of the faceoffs in that game. Starting with puck possession and not chasing it helps control the game.

What to Double Down On: The Positive Traits the Leafs Must Keep

1. Keep the Penalty Killing Rotation

The foot soldiers from the Maple Leafs' revamped bottom-six forwards have excelled at doing the grunt work of killing penalties. Paul, Sissons, Cowan, Brandon Duhaime, and Teddy Blueger are a perfect 10-for-10 at killing penalties. Defensemen Chris Tanev and Jake McCabe have also played a big role. There is no need to fix what, at this point, isn't broken.

2. Improved Defensive Structure

The Maple Leafs were often horribly outshot during Craig Berube's final season behind the bench. For long stretches, the Leafs would be hemmed in their own zone. That has been much improved.

Toronto has yet to surrender 30 shots against in a game. The Leafs have outshot their opponents 83-80 through the first three games. They have also hit a high number of posts and crossbars. The "puck luck" should change, and the shot-clock improvement bodes well for better results.

The Maple Leafs have shown positive signs that should turn into tangible wins in the standings. The combination of Matthews and Marchenko looks primed to break out. Darren Raddysh's improved aggressive play, highlighted by nine shot attempts last game, and Easton Cowan's continued blossoming give hope for better results. The maligned second line featuring Nylander, John Tavares, and Gavin McKenna has nowhere to go but up. With a few minor tactical tweaks, the Leafs are well-positioned to convert their positive stretches into decisive victories, starting with their upcoming match against the Nashville Predators.