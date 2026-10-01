The Maple Leafs have finally solved a massive problem

For a decade, the narrative around the Auston Matthews era has followed a frustratingly familiar script: elite top-six star power paired with an endless, shifting carousel of depth players in the bottom six. The Toronto Maple Leafs have spent years searching for a reliable, hard-nosed third line that can tilt the ice, suppress elite opponents, and chip in crucial depth scoring when needed.

Just two regular season games into the new campaign, it looks like that historic headache might finally be cured. The early return on Toronto's new troika is very promising, as sophomore winger Easton Cowan has found instant chemistry with veteran newcomers Nick Paul and Colton Sissons. If their dominant performance against the New York Islanders is any indication, Leafs management hasn't just found a temporary fix; they've found a keeper.

How Toronto's Third Line Dominated the Islanders

Cowan, Paul, and Sissons' fingerprints were all over the Maple Leafs' 2-1 home victory over the Islanders. After a slow start in the first period and being outplayed by the Islanders, the Leafs' new third line opened the scoring. Cowan's hustle on the forecheck caused a turnover, and the puck eventually came back to him. Cowan showed patience, finding Paul, whose shot was tipped into the top corner by Sissons, giving the Leafs a 1-0 lead.

COLTON SISSONS' FIRST AS A MAPLE LEAF! 🍁 pic.twitter.com/LV6Zcohsf4 — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) October 1, 2026

Later in the first period, the Maple Leafs' second power play unit scored. Defenseman Morgan Rielly made a great play to knock down a clearing attempt at the Islanders' blue line and made a pass to Jack Roslovic. His shot left a rebound for Cowan, which he swept into the open net.

Cowan, Paul, and Sissons all played key roles on the Leafs' penalty-killing units. Toronto killed off all four short-handed situations it faced. Sissons was paired with Brandon Duhaime to start the penalty kill. Next was Paul with Teddy Blueger. Cowan was often with Duhaime as the third pair of forwards out while short-handed. Combined, Cowan, Paul, and Sissons played over six minutes while short-handed.

With so many new faces, the Maple Leafs are looking to develop chemistry among their forward units as soon as possible. Paul, Cowan, and Sissons have wasted little time gelling. Leafs' coach Jim Hiller wisely left the unit together after shuffling the fourth line for Game 2 of the season.

While some might argue Cowan's play merits a bump to the Leafs' top two lines, the third line's encouraging start to the season suggests he should stay put. Plus, Gavin McKenna looked much more comfortable and dangerous during his second NHL game.

It's early, but the Maple Leafs should be thrilled with grinding out a much-needed 2-1 win. It came without a point from their top-six forwards. That has been a rare occurrence over the years. For the first time in a long while, Toronto might have a third line that opponents fear.