What Max Domi's breakout performance means for Leafs

One of the main reasons for the Toronto Maple Leafs' inconsistent start to the season has been Max Domi's play. Through the first nine games of the season, Domi only found the back of the net once. This goal came during the second game of the season against the Red Wings. After that, he went on a seven-game scoreless streak. It's not the type of play fans were expecting from a player who has the potential to tally 50 points in a season.

However, Domi had his breakout performance on Tuesday against the Flames. He found the back of the net twice, including the game-winning goal with 2:04 remaining in the third period. Had it not been for Domi, the Maple Leafs most likely would have come up just short, giving them their fourth loss in the last five games. This breakout performance could be what gets him going and brings some consistency to the Leafs' offense.

Max Domi living up to his potential would lengthen the Leafs lineup

Coming into the season, Domi was expected to be an integral piece of the bottom six. He's been the center of the third line and was seen as one of those who could be their best offensive piece outside the top six. He was someone who could not only put the puck in the back of the net, but also get the rest of his line to get better on offense.

So far, Domi's struggles have not only affected him but also the rest of the lines. According to Moneypuck, the line of Domi, Nick Robertson, and Bobby McMann has scored only once this season and allowed two goals. The advanced metrics are not much better, as they have an xGoals percentage of 63.6% and an xGoals per 60 Minutes of 2.61. These rank among the worst among the Leafs' lines.

If Domi can produce at a high level again, it will only make the Leafs' lines even more explosive. They're currently averaging 3.5 goals per game, which is tied with the Detroit Red Wings for 11th in the league. This is pretty good, but a red-hot Domi is a game-changer. It can turn a top-15 offense into a top-five offense. This turns the Leafs from a good team into the team to beat in the league.

It could also help the rest of his line get going. Guys like Robertson have left a lot to be desired this season. It's caused many to think the best thing to do is trade him while he still has some value. But sometimes, something as simple as playing with a hot player can get somebody going. Domi could increase Robertson's numbers by setting him up to finish goals or score after getting him the puck. Thus helping him become the player everyone expected him to be

While it's only one game, it could be all it needs to get him going. Domi could be the piece that turns the Leafs into the best team in the league.